7 goals in 9 games, red-hot Stephen Odey making huge statement in Europe

The 23-year-old forward scored 17 goals in the NPFL and became a toast of many European teams.

The goal poacher was part of the historical Olukoya Boys, that qualified for the CAF Champions League in 2017, after they finished second behind Plateau United in the Nigerian apex league.

Odey joined Switzerland top side, FC Zurich, in 2017, in a €400,000 deal and netted 18 goals in two seasons including a UEFA Europa League goal against Bayern Leverkusen.

After the end of the 2018/19 Football season in Switzerland, the Lagos-born player, completed a €3.5m move to KRC Genk of Belgium, where he managed to score two goals, including a debut UEFA Champions League goal against English Premier League giants, Liverpool FC.

In his bid to have more playing time as a young striker, Stephen was loaned to Ligue 2 side, Amiens FC last season, where he was able to score six goals in 30 matches.

Earlier this season, the former Nigerian U-23 player, completed a loan move to Randers FC of Denmark, where he is now making a huge statement, with his striking instinct, scoring goals week in week out for the Danish Superliga side.

Since he moved to the Horses, Odey has won two Man of the match (MOTM) awards, after posting decent displays from his nine appearances so far this season, netting seven goals.

Odey’s sublime performance on Sunday, in his team’s 2-1 comeback victory over OB Odense FC, earned him his second MOTM award and a mention from European football governing body UEFA.

Reacting to Odey’s performance via their official verified twitter handle, UEFA twitted: "🤩What a start to life at Randers!

Stephen Odey has scored 7 goals in 9 games (all competitions) since joining on loan 💪."

The Nigerian forward is expected to be in action for Randers this Thursday, when they face Jablonec in the UEFA Europa Conference League at the Stadio Strelnice.

