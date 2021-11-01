RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

6 Top Nigerian women scorers this season

All over the world, Nigerian men are scoring and getting assists to their name. This season, the men are not the only ones scoring for the clubs, the women are scoring too. We take a look at Nigerian women top scorers this season.

Desire Oparanozie (Getty Images)

MacLeans Chinonyerem: She once played for Bayelsa Queens and Minsk of Belarus and she now plays for Leczna in Poland. She has established herself as a powerful striker in the Polish league. She has scored 10 goals this season in 5 games.

Macleans is the top scorer in the Polish Ekstraliga after her two goals against Rekord Bielsko-Biala.

Uchenna Kanu: with 12 goals this season for Linkoping's of Sweden, Kanu is Nigeria's top scorer this season. Super Falcons striker got a hat-trick on Saturday and that took her goals tally to 12 and 23 for the Swedish club in two seasons. The former Sevilla forward also has assists this season.

Uchenna Kanu (Twitter/NGSuper_Falcon)

Ifeoma Onumonu: Ifeoma Onumonu has been one of the country's best strikers this season with her impressive performances for Gotham FC. The Super Falcons striker have scored 8 goals and have 4 assists this season for Gotham and has helped the club in their push for the NWSL play-offs. It has been an amazing season for the striker she will hope to increase her tally.

Asisat Oshoala: Oshoala is the top scorer in the Spanish Iberdrola and has scored 10 goals and has 2 assists in 8 Spanish Iberdrola games for Barcelona. She scored a goal and got two assists for Barcelona as they beat Arsenal 4-1 in the Champions League.

Asisat Oshoala (Instagram/Asisat Oshoala)

Ebere Orji: After an impressive season at Linkoping's, Orji joined Sundsvall this season and has scored 4 goals in 11 games for the Swedish side.

Desire Oparanozie: The former Guingamp striker has contributed 5 goals in 7 games for Dijon this season in the league. Oparanozie has scored 3 goals and gotten 2 assists in 7 games.

Bethel Kalu is a passionate sports writer whose love for writing began as a young boy. He has been writing sports for 7 years has over 500 articles written by him.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

