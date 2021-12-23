6 Top African defenders in 2021

1. Achraf Hakimi

The speedy fullback secured a mouth-watering transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021. This was due to his impressive performances at Inter Milan, where he won the Serie A. The Moroccan right-back has also started on a good note at PSG. He is considered one of the best fullbacks in the world now.

2. Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly has been considered one of the best defenders in the world in recent years. The center-back has been exceptional for both club and country in 2021. The Senegalese captain is a strong, tough-tackling defender with great leadership qualities. His impressive performances for Napoli has propelled them to Serie A title contenders this season.

3. Daniel Amartey

The 26-year-old has played as a midfielder or defender for Leicester City. He has been a first-team regular in Brendan Rodgers' team throughout 2021. The Ghanaian is fast, technical, and an amazing passer of the ball. He had excellent performances in many big games in 2021. In Leicester City's 4-2 win over Manchester United, Amartey was praised for his display.

4. Aissa Mandi

Aïssa Mandi signed a four-year contract with La Liga side Villarreal CF after his contract with Real Betis expired in the summer of 2021. Mandi, who mainly plays as a central defender but can also play as a right-back, has been remarkable in 2021. The Algerian was part of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad that won the tournament. At 30, he still has a lot to offer to club and country.

5. Joel Matip

The ex Cameroonian international has not played a great deal of games in 2021, but when he has, he has been in good form. The 30-year-old Liverpool centre-back formed an excellent partnership with Virgil Van Dijk and is a vital part of Jurgen Klopp's setup at Liverpool.

6. Leon Balogun