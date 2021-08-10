Here are 5 young Nigerian players to look out for in Europe at the 2021/2022 football season.
5 young Nigerian players to look out for as the European football season begins on DStv and GOtv
European Football returns this week, and football fans can look forward to all the excitement and thrills that come with the football season. With the season comes new talents who are eager to prove themselves.
- Samson Okikiola Tijani - Red Bull Salzburg - Austria, Midfielder. - This season we have the opportunity to see Red-Bull’s new acquisition, Samson Tijani, show his skills on the big stages. The 20-year-old who was signed last season but sent out on loan is back to prove his worth with all the hype around him.
- Josh Oluwayemi - Tottenham Hotspur - Goalkeeper. - With the way Tottenham Hotspur suffered in the goalie department last season, there is an opportunity to see 20 years old Josh Oluwayemi on the gloves and stand in-between the sticks in some of the games this season.
- Stephen Pius Odey - Genk - Forward - The 23-year-old forward who can play across all areas of the front line played over 23 games in Ligue 1 last season while on loan at Amiens. The Genk forward will have an opportunity to show his worth under the bright lights of the European competition.
- Nathan Nnamdi Ofoborh - Rangers - Midfielder. - The wonder boy simply known as Nnamdi signed for Steven Gerrard’s side in the hope to showcase his talent on the big stages after playing in the English Championship for three seasons. He will pair up with other Nigerian internationals - Leon Balogun and Aribo Joel.
- Valentine Ozornwafor - Galatasaray - Center back.- The 22-year-old youngster is currently cutting his teeth in Turkey and despite having little opportunity to showcase his talent last season, the lines are falling in place for him this season as positions in Center-back are opening up and new partnerships can be struck.
