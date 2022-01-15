5 women's football competitions that will take place in 2022

Before then, there had been non-FIFA invitational competitions from as far back as 1978 with the Women's World Invitational Tournament and the Mundialito.

However, after the success of the competition invitational tournament in 1988, FIFA approved the establishment of an official World Cup for 1991. Since then, female football has waxed stronger with expansions to the World Cup, and creation of the U-17 and U-20 Women's World Cups. This has trickled down to female leagues, including continental Women's Champions Leagues.

Therefore, if you want to jump on the bandwagon of female football, it is not too late. The Women's World Cup may be in 2023, but here are the top women's football competitions to see in 2022

1. Women's Asian Cup

Hosts: India 2022

Date: Jan 20th - Feb 6th

Asia is home to some of the world's finest female national football teams with former world champions Japan, China, South and North Korea.

They would go ahead to face some of the teams who are trying to break into the fold of the big girls. Thailand would look to build on their world cup debut, while Iran will hope to have a memorable debut at the AFC Women's Championship.

It's an expanded final tournament from eight teams to twelve, and more women's national teams in Asia will surely get their chance on the big station.

2. Africa Women's Cup Of Nations

Hosts: Morocco 2022

Date: July 2nd - July 23rd

Africa made a big step in improving women's football after creating a CAF Women's Champions League that was won by Mamelodi Sundowns.

It is expected that a ripple effect will be felt when the AWCON starts in the middle of the year in Morocco. South Africa, Morocco, and Ivory Coast are all threatening Nigeria's long-term dominance.

The record winners will have to get past Ivory Coast in the final round of qualifiers, and it won't be fun to watch an AWCON without an Asisat Oshoala.

3. UEFA Women's Euro Championship

Hosts: England 2022

Date: July 6th - July 31st

Europe has always been a step ahead of other continents when it comes to continental football, and it's the same when it comes to women’s football.

The Women's Euros will happen in summer, but it's not likely power will shift from the likes of Spain, France, Sweden, England, Germany.

4. FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Host: Costa Rica 2022

Date: August 10th - August 28th

Nigeria lost the hosting rights for the 2021 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup (but shifted due to the Covid-19) to Costa Rica.

The world and national teams have been denied the proper production and graduation of the next big things in female football.

5. FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

Host: India 2022

Date: October 11th - October 30th