Champions League: 5 times Messi destroyed Real Madrid

While this is a fixture between two European heavyweights, the main plot of the night is Lionel Messi coming face-to-face with Real Madrid again but this time in the colours Paris Saint-Germain, not Barcelona.

In his 16 years at Camp Nou, Messi faced Real Madrid numerous times and in a good number of matches, the Argentine maestro was the difference-maker. We will look at five games in which Messi has more or less single-handedly destroyed Real Madrid.

La Liga 2006/07: Real Madrid 3-3 Barcelona

The match that announced Lionel Messi to the Real Madrid fans. Then a 19-year-old, Messi scored a hat-trick (10', 27', 88') at the Camp Nou, each goal drawing the Blaugrana level.

In a match that had Ronaldinho, Messi scored an 88th-minute equaliser and got a hug from the Brazilian trickster to perhaps signal a passing of the baton.

UEFA Champions League semifinal 2010/11: Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona

Already the third-highest goalscorer in Barcelona history at this point, Messi swung the 2011 Champions League semi-final in Barcelona's favour with a brace (76', 87').

The Argentine captain received the ball from Sergio Busquets and skipped past four Real Madrid players to slot past Iker Casillas for one of the iconic Champions League goals of all time.

Spanish Super Cup 2011 (2nd leg): Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid

The first leg of the 2011 Spanish Super Cup had ended 2-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu and the fixture was headed for extra-time with the scores at 2-2 after Karim Benzema's 82nd-minute equaliser.

Having already scored in the 45th minute, Messi came up with the matchwinner in the 88th minute to hand the fixture to Barcelona.

La Liga 2013/14: Real Madrid 3-4 Barcelona

Messi rocked up at the Santiago Bernabeu when Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid were involved in a three-horse title race for the La Liga.

The Argentine wizard was involved in all four goals for the Blaugrana with three goals and one assist. In the process, Messi became only the third visiting player to score a hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu.

La Liga 2016/17: Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona

Arguably the most iconic moment of Lionel Messi's career, the Argentine scored another brace at the Bernabeu to give Barcelona three points.