After his breakthrough season (2018/2019) at Benfica, João Félix the second-most expensive teenager when Atlético Madrid paid £113m at the age of 18.

Just 20, the forward is now one of the most popular footballers in the world.

Here are five things you may not know about the Portuguese superstar.

1. His idol while growing up was Kaká

The similarities between the two are clear, both in playing style and appearance… brothers, anyone? But what isn’t so known is that Kaka was one of Joao Felix’s biggest idols growing up.

The young Felix has spoken of watching YouTube video after YouTube video of the former World Player of the Year.

The 20-year-old has also named Portuguese legend Rui Costa among his other inspirations while growing up.

2. Both his parents are teachers

Carlos and Carla, Joao’s parents, are both physical education teachers and he credits them with keeping him centred growing up.

He has explained in interviews that his father would give him pep talks before matches and helped him stay focused during his teenage years; at the age of just 13 years, he moved away from home to FC Porto’s academy, before later making the move to the capital with Benfica.

3. His first hat-trick in the Europa League was record-breaking

In April 2019, Joao hit the headlines across Europe with a stunning performance for Benfica in a Europa League match against Eintracht Frankfurt. By scoring three times in a 4-2 victory, he became the youngest ever player to score a hat-trick in the Europa League, doing so at the age of just 19 years and 152 days.

That broke the previous record set by Marko Pjaca in 2014.

4. Diego Costa has taken him under his wing

From the start of pre-season, Joao and Diego Costa have forged a strong relationship. Costa is known to be a leader in the Atlético de Madrid dressing room and he quickly took the new arrival from Benfica under his wing, spending a lot of time with him and partnering with him in various drills.

Both players are native Portuguese speakers, and this has helped the youngster settle in. Perhaps it’s no coincidence that it was Costa who assisted Joao’s first official goal for Atleti, against Eibar back in September.

5. His brother Hugo is also a highly rated prospect

Hugo Felix, João’s 16-year-old brother, is also highly rated and is doing well at Benfica’s academy. João was even able to celebrate goals with his brother last season, as Hugo was a ball boy at the Estádio da Luz on some match days.

One particular goal that he scored against Vitória Setúbal ended with an emotional embrace between the siblings.