5 things we learnt in the Champions League on Tuesday

Some talking points from the Champions League games played on Tuesday, October 23.

  • Published:
Cristiano Ronaldo play 5 things we learnt in the Champions League on Tuesday (AFP)

Matchday three of the 2018/2019 Champions League kicked off on Tuesday, October 23 with a slew of interesting fixtures.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford to help Juventus to a 1-0 win over Manchester United, Manchester City got a 3-0 away win in Ukraine against Shakhtar Donetsk among other results.

These are five things we learnt from the games

1. Juventus too good

Cristiano Ronaldo set up Paulo Dybala for Juventus' winner in a 1-0 victory at Manchester United play Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford to help Juventus beat Manchester United (AFP)
 

The scoreline might suggest that it was a thing game, but Juventus were simply too good for Manchester United at Old Trafford.

They dominated from kick-off before getting their goal in the 17th minute. Manchester United had most of the ball in the second half but it would be masochistic if they feel encouraged by it.

Juventus were levels above them and never seemed to enter second gear all through the game.

2. City showing credentials

Manchester City play Manchester City were too strong for Donetsk in Ukraine (AFP)
 

Pep Guardiola has continued to play down Manchester City chances in the Champions League this season, claiming his team are not on that level yet. But in Ukraine on Tuesday night they strutted to a 3-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

They dominated the game from start to finish and missed a host of clear chances. If they continue to put up these type of performances every week, then no one would believe Guardiola anytime he plays down City’s chances in the Champions League.

3. Lopetegui’s Madrid fail to convince

Nacho, Lucas Vazquez, Karim Benzema play Real Madrid laboured to a 2-1 win over Plzen (AFP)
 

After five consecutive games without a win which has put Julen Lopetegui under immense pressure, Real Madrid hosted minnows Plzeň in a game there were expected to win at least to ease the pressure on their manager.

But instead, they struggled to a 2-1 win over the Czech side. Huge problems still persist for Real Madrid, the big players are not performing, the defence remains shaky while goalscoring continues to be difficult.

4. Dzeko is still an elite striker

Edin Dzeko play Dzeko is now on par with Messi as the highest goalscorers in the Champions League this season (Reuters)

Edin Dzeko netted a brace in Roma’s 3-0 win over CSKA Moscow to take his tally in this season’s Champions League season to five and level with Lionel Messi.

His Tuesday night brace shows Dzeko is still an elite striker. The Roma striker has now scored 13 goals in the Champions League since the start of last season, with only Cristiano Ronaldo (15) managing more in that time/

Chelsea wanted him last season but dragged their feet over the signing. With the struggles of their strikers, they might be having a rethink.

5. Kovac gets breathing space at Bayern

It’s not been an easy season so far at Niko Kovac who oversaw Bayern Munich on a four-game winless in all competitions.

After the weekend 3-1 win over Wolfsburg over the weekend, Kovac has gotten more breathing space following Bayern's  2-0 away win over AEK Athens.

The German giants are not looking their best yet, but Kovac would be happy with his win and will look to build from there.

