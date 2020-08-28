Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen was on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, unveiled by Napoli following his €71m move from Ligue 1 side Lille.

Osimhen first resumed as a Napoli player on Sunday, August, 23 and was included in the squad for their pre-season camp at Castel e Sangro where he was officially unveiled.

At the unveiling ceremony, the 21-year-old spoke on a slew of issues.

We highlight five things from all his responses to the questions he was asked at the unveiling.

1. Relationship with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and coach Gennaro Gattuso

Victor Osimhen has resumed pre-season training session with Napoli (Twitter/Napoli) Twitter

ALSO READ: The full story behind Osimhen's move to Napoli

It seems Osimhen has struck up a close relationship with Napoli president De Laurentiis and coach Gattuso.

The Nigerian striker revealed that the affection he was shown by the president and coach, convinced him to join Napoli.

“Playing with Napoli is a dream. I thank De Laurentiis and Gattuso who immediately considered me as a son,” Osimhen said.

“The President and the coach wanted me strongly, they talked to me a lot even before coming here. For me, they were both like a father because they gave me so much advice.

"I decided to accept the challenge against Napoli right after speaking with them. It is difficult to receive all the love they have shown me. For a young player like me, having this affection is fundamental.”

2. Osimhen is the highest-paid player in Napoli

Except a more high-profile player joins Napoli, Osimhen will be the highest-paid player at Napoli. It has been confirmed that the 21-year-old striker will earn €4m to €4.5m annually which approximately gets him €93, 750 per week.

It has been confirmed that the Nigerian will be the highest-paid player at Napoli. Osimhen was asked about that and the pressure that comes with it but the youngster is not bothered.

“Being here means that I have taken a big leap. I'm not interested in money. I intend to give my best,” the Nigeria international said.

3. Conversations with Napoli legends Kalidou Koulibaly and Dries Mertens

Racism in Italy was a huge concern for Osimhen who had doubts about joining Napoli but conversations with club legends Koulibaly and Mertens helped him change his mind.

“It’s a privilege to play with people like Koulibaly and Mertens, helping this team with fantastic players is a dream come true! I spoke to Koulibaly on the phone before arriving, he spoke very highly of the city and the fans and I must say that he motivated me a lot.

“I also spoke to Mertens, who really convinced me to sign for Napoli.”

4. Scoring against Juventus

One of Napoli’s main rivals in the Serie A are Juventus. The two clubs have an inter-city football rivalry which remains fierce until this very day. Osimhen has gotten a brief of that.

The striker has already been told by fans that a goal against Juventus will further make him a fans’ favourite.

“Many Napoli fans wrote to me about it. I have every intention of helping my team, maybe even scoring against them.”

5. Osimhen has watched him since 2015

Victor Osimhen first got Napoli's attention with his performance at the 2015 FIFA World Cup in Chile Foto: /AFP

During the unveiling, Cristiano Giuntoli, the club’s sporting director revealed that the club had been watching Osimhen since he broke out at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup.

Osimhen finished as the highest goalscorer with 10 goals as Nigeria won the tournament.

“I’ve known about Victor since he was involved at the U17 World Cup,” Giuntoli said.

“After that he went to Wolfsburg, where things were a bit tough. He has great qualities and as soon as we could we wanted to make the substantial investment to sign him, because we have great belief in him.”