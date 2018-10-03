Pulse.ng logo
5 things we learnt from Tuesday's Champions League games

Some talking points from the Champions League games played on Tuesday, October 2.

  • Published:
Paul Pogba play 5 things we learnt from Tuesday's Champions League games (PA)

The Champions League continued with the start of Matchday Two of the 2018/2019 season on Tuesday, October 2.

These are five things we learnt from the games.

1. Manchester United’s collapse continues

Jose Mourinho play Mourinho's Manchester United out up another uninspiring display on Tuesday (AFP)
 

The collapse at Manchester United continued as Jose Mourinho failed to inspire his men to a win against Valencia in the Champions League. Problems are mounting for Mourinho whose Manchester United side have not gone four games in all competitions without a win.

The main players are not bubbly; the likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez continue to struggle and failed to get on their game again.

To compound Manchester United’s troubles this season, their influential legends cum pundits like Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand are sounding off again Mourinho, Pogba, Sanchez and the whole team.

2. Post-Ronaldo problems for Real Madrid

Julen Lopetegui, Luka Modric and Mariano Diaz play Real Madrid are having a problem scoring goals post-Ronaldo (AFP)
 

Everyone knows it was never going to be easy to replace Cristiano Ronaldo but Real Madrid started the season well with Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and other players stepping up to score goals.

But that has since dried up. Real Madrid were beaten 1-0 away at CSKA Moscow, the third consecutive game they have failed to score.

The 0-1 loss is also the first time Real Madrid have failed to score in a Champions League game since April 2016.

3. Dybala steps up for Juventus

Paulo Dybala play Dybala was on song as Juve thrashed Young Boys (AFP)
 

With Cristiano Ronaldo suspended, Paulo Dybala stepped up to deliver a hattrick for Juventus in their 3-0 win over Young Boys on Tuesday.

Dybala was magnificent, popping up in the right areas to score goals that lifted Juve on the night.

4. Dzeko’s hattrick lifts Roma

Edin Dzeko play Dzeko became the first Roma player to score a Champions League hattrick (AFP/Getty Images )

 

Roma continued to turn the season around with a 5-0 win over Plzen aided by a hattrick from Edin Dzeko who has been a revelation for the Serie A side in the Champions League.

The 32-year-old has nine goals in his last seven Champions League games for Roma and goals. He also wrote his name in the history books as the first Roma player to score a Champions League hat-trick.

5. The Kluivert Champions League story continues

Justin Kluivert play Justin has continued to keep the Kluivert's name in the Champions League scoresheet (Getty Images )

 

Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert remains the youngest player to score in the final of the Champions League. He was only 18 years, 10 months and 23 days when he scored an 85th-minute winner for Ajax in the 1995 final against AC Milan.

He scored 25 Champions League goals for Ajax and Barcelona before he retired.

But the Kluivert Champions League legacy continued with his son’s goal for Roma on Tuesday against Plzen.

Justin Kluivert, who arrived at Roma from Ajax this summer, became the youngest Roma player to ever score in the Champions League on Tuesday with his first Champions League goal.

