The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have released a 23-man list for Super Eagles friendly game against Ukraine on Tuesday, September 10.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Ukraine in a friendly game in Dnipro in their first post-AFCON 2019 game.

These are five things we learnt from the list.

ALSO READ: Super Eagles won bronze medal at AFCON 2019

1. No Super Eagles future for Daniel Akpeyi

Daniel Akpeyi is missing from the 23-man squad on the back of AFCON 2019 where he was Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper.

Akpeyi was heavily criticised for his performance in Egypt especially after conceding a last-minute freekick by Riyad Mahrez when Algeria beat Nigeria in the semi-finals. His omission shows Rohr does not believe in him and it’s hard to see a way back for the South African-based goalkeeper back to the Super Eagles.

2. German-born goalkeeper Maduka Okoye gets his chance

In place of Akpeyi, Rohr has gone for German-born Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye who plays for Fortuna Düsseldorf II in German fourth tier. Born and brought up in Germany which makes him eligible to play for the former world champions, Okoye had always stated his readiness to represent Nigeria.

He has now gotten his chance although he comes to the national team with questions over his call up. He plays in the German fourth tier and he’s not even a regular for his club. Doubtful eyes will trail him as he gets into the national team.

3. Kelechi Iheanacho is back

Kelechi Iheanacho’s decline has seen him dropped from the Super Eagles twice in 2019. He wasn’t in the squad for the games just before AFCON 2019 and was dropped from the AFCON 2019 squad.

Although he scored three goals for Leicester City during pre-season, it can’t be said that Iheanacho’s career is back on track.

He is back with the Super Eagles but it is club career that he should look to revive cause that is the only he can be guaranteed a place in the national team.

4. Clubless John Ogu gets the chop

CAF

Missing from the Super Eagles squad for the first time in more than two years, John Ogu could not make the list because he is still without a club.

Ogu is yet to join another club after he left Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva.

5. Tyronne Ebuehi

Another talking point in the list is the return of Super Eagles fullback Tyronne Ebuehi. The 23-year-old is back with the Super Eagles after recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

Ebuehi was very highly rated and had just secured a move to Benfica when he got the injury which ruled him out of action for a year.

He’s back now and Rohr would be glad to have him.