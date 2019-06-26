The Super Eagles got a second consecutive 1-0 win at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to book their place in the round of 16.

Just as the scoreline suggests, It wasn’t easy against Guinea in the scorching heat in Alexandria, Egypt but a Kenneth Omeruo goal in the 73rd minute was enough for the Super Eagles.

These are five things we learnt from the game

1. Omeruo stakes his claim

Getty Images

At the age of 25, Kenneth Omeruo is already a veteran in the national team after breaking into the Super Eagles in 2013. Shortly after his debut for the Super Eagles in January 2013, he played all the games as Nigeria went on to win AFCON 2013 in South Africa.

At the age of 19 and having just signed for Chelsea, Omeruo was expected to lead the Super Eagles defence for the next decade. But the loss of form and his floundering club career threw him of the projected path and soon, Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong became the favoured defensive pair.

But Omeruo is back. After a fantastic season in Spain with Leganes, Rohr couldn’t ignore him anymore. The game against Guinea was his second consecutive start at AFCON 2019. He was solid at the back and crowned his Man of the Match effort with a goal.

2. Iwobi still struggling

CAF

Alex Iwobi was given the No. 10 after Mikel Obi was dropped from the starting XI but the Arsenal struggled to create anything from the Super Eagle. Although his off-the-ball movement was good against Guinea, it was what he did with the ball at his feet, especially in the final third that frustrated fans today.

3. Compact midfield

Getty Images

Playing behind Iwobi were Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo who chased everything in the middle. The energy and tenacity they offered in midfield have made it easy for the Super Eagles defence. It was Liverpool star Naby Keita who was on the end of some tenacious tackles from Nigeria’s defensive midfield pair.

4. Final ball

With the Super Eagles failing to create from the middle, it was from the wings that Rohr’s men threatened the most. Moses Simon and Ahmed Musa got past their markers a couple of times, but their final balls in the box were not good enough.

5. No surprises

Getty Images

It was far from easy, but the Super Eagles are getting past the group stage with ease. Two wins in two games, the Super Eagles only need a draw to finish top of Group B. It was what was expected of the Super Eagles before when the draw was made.

Despite the slim wins, the truth is that the Super Eagles have done their job.