It was a Paul Onuachu goal just after nine seconds that gave the Super Eagles the win.

These are five things we learnt from that game.

1: Onuachu is quality

Not that his quality was in doubt by people who really know him. Onuachu has been the most consistent Nigeria striker in the last three years but playing in Denmark has made his feats not visible to the average Nigerian fan.

He made his debut for Nigeria against Seychelles on Friday, March 22 and on Tuesday, he got his first start which he marked with a goal just after nine seconds.

He was a handful for the Egyptian defence and gave them a torrid evening. In the air he was a menace, with the ball in his feet, he was unplayable.

Now he doesn't have to be worried about Nigerians not knowing about him, his quality was crystal-clear.

2: John Ogu is very important

Another start and John Ogu continues to show why he's a very important player for the Super Eagles.

He was very good in midfield, calm and composed in midfield. He grabbed an assist with his fine pass to Onuachu for Nigeria's goal. He might have the stride of Oghenekaro Etebo in midfield but he makes up for it with his asute reading of the game and his ability to dictate the pace of the game from midfield.

3: Iwobi still not making the difference

Alex Iwobi is the most popular player in this team. He is the one who plays for Arsenal and sprinkles stardust on the Super Eagles. But he is to produce magic on the pitch with the Super Eagles. On Tuesday, he was somewhat average again. With the Super Eagles, he now has the No. 10 role he has always wanted, that's where he hopes to play regularly in the future. But he has failed to put in exceptional performances in that role to convince everyone.

4: Super Eagles defence getting better

Another game, another quality showing from the Super Eagles defence. They kept it tight and were really good in the air. William Troost-Ekong keeps getting better every game while Leon Balogun despite not playing for a long time remained sharp.

5: Henry Onyekuru finally settling in

Since his emergence, Onyekuru has not had it easy with the Super Eagles. When he first got his call up in 2017, he was one of the best Nigerian players after a monster season with FC Eupen in Belgium where he scored 24 goals in the 2016/2019 season. But he never had his chance in the Super Eagles as Rohr stuck with this trusted unit. Injuries and loss of form also did not help is case. But after impressing at Galatasaray so far this season, hs's back with the national team and getting games. He scored against Seychelles and against Egypt he was good again. He was dangerous from the right, beating his markers a couple of times and putting work on the defensive side. It was only his final balls that were lacking.