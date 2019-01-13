Manchester United took all the three points after a strong showing at Wembley where they beat Tottenham 1-0.

Marcus Rashford netted just before halftime while David de Gea made a series of impressive saves as United held on for a slim win.

These are five things we learnt from the game

1. Pogba is flourishing

De Gea might have snagged all the headlines but a host of Manchester United players were impressive at Wembley, one of them Paul Pogba whose accurate long pass set up the winning goal.

He had looked hapless after falling out with Jose Mourinho but under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, the France international has been vitalised. Playing with much-desired freedom, Pogba is playing with much vim and vigour which has made Manchester United more dangerous.

2. David de Gea still the saviour

It might be a new manager now at Manchester United, but change is not instant sometimes. Manchester United defence is not good enough and they have De Gea to thank for their win.

11 saves he made in the game, more than any goalkeeper has managed in the Premier League this season.

Some may argue that the saves were more to do with poor finishing from Harry Kane and co but there is no doubt about De Gea’s quality.

3. Mourinho ways

A good win this was for Solskjær who has now led Manchester United to six consecutive games in his first six games as manager. But for this win, Solskjær had to it the ‘Mourinho way’, especially in the second half.

39% possession Manchester United had compared to Tottenham’s 61% to highlight that the Red Devils got the win with more grit than style.

4. Pochettino caught out again

For all of his good works at Tottenham so far, Mauricio Pochettino’s biggest criticism so far has been their failure on the biggest stage.

Against Manchester United, Tottenham failed to send a strong message and also missed out on a chance to get close to the leaders.

5. Intense top four battle

United’s win got them level on point with Arsenal who are fifth on the Premier League table and six points away from Chelsea who are fourth.

Arsenal play Chelsea next week, while United still have both London clubs to play in the Premier League this season.

United resurgence means who have three clubs slugging it out for one Champions League place and it’s to the delight of Premier League.