5 things to know about Poland 0 Vs 3 Colombia at World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 5 things you should about Poland 0 Vs 3 Colombia

Colombia got their World Cup back on track with a 3-0 win over Poland on Sunday.

  • Published:
Radamel Falcao play 5 things to know about Poland 0 Vs 3 Colombia at World Cup 2018 (AFP)
Radamel Falcao, Yerry Mina and Juan Cuadrado scored as stylish Colombia boosted their World Cup last 16 hopes with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Poland on Sunday.

These are five things you should know about this game.

Colombia Vs Poland match stats

1. First flight home

After losing their opening two games of the World Cup 2018, Poland are the first European nation to be eliminated from the 2018 World Cup.

2. Colombia loving European oppositions

After having won none of their first five against UFA countries, Colombia have now won three of their last five World Cup games against European oppositions.

3. Rodriguez is new World Cup king

Rodriguez had two assists in Colombia’s 3-0 win over Poland to continue his brilliant run in the World Cup after announcing himself on the big stage four years ago in Brazil.

Across the last two World Cup tournaments, the midfielder has six goals and four assists more than any player.

