The fans are always in for a big surprise, as the top 20 teams battle it out to be crowned the English champions. In London last weekend, we saw a hot Manchester City facing Fulham’s Liverpool managed to return at the top of the table in a thrilling race to the title.

Let’s take a look at five things learned from the premier league last weekend:

Silva Is “The Best”

On a glorious London afternoon, Pep Guardiola’s men remained on hot heels to beat their hosts 2-0 at Fulham. From the start, Manchester City was ready to put the game to bed, with Bernardo Silva slotting the first game in the 5th minute. Silva also setup Aguero to bring home his 29th goal of the season in the 27th minute.

Silva had to be a little patient before shining at City, but his performance has been outstanding this season. Guardiola also admitted that the Portuguese midfielder is currently among the top players even in a squad full of stars. The coach also added that Silva is very important to the team and he does his best on the pitch.

Liverpool’s Lucky Keeper Calamities

On Sunday, Liverpool showed their power to stay on top after seeing off Tottenham in a match that ended in a dramatic fashion. The two teams didn’t go easy on each other, but luckily Liverpool emerged the winner thanks to a mistake by the goalkeeper. Toby Alderweireld gave Liverpool the three points after Hugo Lloris bounced the ball off the defender, resulting to an own goal.

Maurizio’s Lucky Break

With only six minutes to go at Cardiff, Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri almost faced what would have been the worst performance of his reign. Throughout the second half, Chelsea’s fans were already furious with him for the blues limp display against the third bottom team, Cardiff.

With Victor Camarasa scoring for Cardiff in the 46th minute, Cesar Azpilicueta’s header gave hope to those who lucked with a draw at Betway in the 84th minute. Ruben Loftus-Cheek then added the winning goal in stoppage time, saving Chelsea's bid to finish in the top four.

Huddersfield Plan Inquest

According to Jan Siewert, Huddersfield manager, a detailed inquest is required following their horrifying 2-0 defeat by crystal palace. That confirmed their relegation, with just 14 points from their 32 games, becoming the earliest relegation in the league. The manager conceded Huddersfield requires branch and root reforms before they can think of bouncing back.

Rashford on Fire

Markus Rashford put the red devils on the course for a 2-1 victory over Watford, maintaining his excellent form since Jose Mourinho’s sacking. The 21-year-old’s timing couldn’t be better, with a new contract worth £150,000 weekly being discussed. That took his total tally to nine goals since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over.

