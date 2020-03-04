The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, released Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles squad list for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sierra Leone in March.

Nigeria will host Sierra Leone on Friday, March 27, 2020, in Asaba and travel for the return fixture four days later in a doubleheader.

These are five talking points from the 24-man squad.

1. Iheanacho gets another chance after Leicester City turnaround

Kelechi Iheanacho has turned his Leicester City career around with some good performances (Leicester City via Getty Images ) Getty Images

Getting dropped from the squad for AFCON 2019 must have ranked in the lowest moments of Kelechi Iheanacho’s career. Everyone saw it coming.

He wasn’t getting much game time at Leicester City as he struggled to make any sort of impact. He was brought back in for a friendly game but was dropped again for the subsequent games.

The 23-year-old has however turned his Leicester City career around with some important contributions to the team since December 2019.

The good run of form for the Foxes started with an assist and the winning goal in 2-1 win over Everton in December 2019. Since then, the 23-year-old has scored three goals in three games against Aston Villa, and also goals against West Ham and Brentford.

His good form has now been rewarded with a recall to the Super Eagles.

2. Nigeria get another foreign-born player

Cyriel Dessers who is the highest goalscorer in the Dutch top flight is in the Super Eagles squad for the games (Instagram/Cyriel Dessers) Instagram

The Super Eagles of Nigeria in recent years have seen a number of foreign-born players make their debuts. The Super Eagles squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup had four players who were born in foreign countries excluding Alex Iwobi who had represented England in the youth stages. There were three in the squad for AFCON 2019 not including Iwobi again.

Since AFCON 2019, Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has joined that fold which will now include Belgian-born Cyriel Dessers who has been called up for the qualifiers in March.

Dessers plays for Heracles Almelo and is the current highest goalscorer in the Dutch Eredivisie with 15 goals.

Born to a Belgian father and a Nigerian mother, the striker who has never played at any level for Belgium has chosen to represent his maternal side.

3. Debut call-up for Ehizibue

Kingsley Ehizibue is another foreign-born player that has been called up (Instagram/Kingsley Ehizibue) Instagram

Another first-timer in the Super Eagles squad is Kingsley Ehizibue who plays for FC Koln in Germany. Born in Germany and raised in the Netherlands, Ehizubue plays as a right-back and will ease Gernot Rohr’s worries in that position.

He joins Dessers as another foreign-born player who has chosen to play for Nigeria and not their country of birth.

4. Super Eagles in good form

Super Eagles of Nigeria have won two from four games since AFCON 2019 (Getty Images) Getty Image

The doubleheader against Sierra Leone comes on the back of a good run for the Super Eagles. Since AFCON 2019, the Super Eagles have lost in four games. In those four games, there were impressive 2-2 and 1-1 draws against Ukraine and Brazil respectively.

The two wins have come against Republic of Benin and Lesotho which put them on top of Group L of AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

5. No goalkeeper worries for Rohr

Daniel Akpeyi has been impressive for Kaizer Chiefs ahead of national team duties (Twitter/PSL) Twitter

There will be no goalkeeper worries for Super Eagles boss Rohr who is without his first-choice Francis Uzoho.

The fantastic form of South Africa-based Daniel Akpeyi who plays for Kaizer Chiefs will give Rohr confidence ahead of the games. Akpeyi has been in good form for South African Premier Division leaders Chiefs.

Akpeyi’s masterclass in the Soweto derby on Saturday, February 29 was a confirmation of how good he has been in recent months.