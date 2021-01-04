Football actions continued around the world, and Nigerian players featured for their respective clubs.

We look at five talking points from a Nigerian perspective.

1. Semi Ajayi can't hold Arsenal

Semi Ajayi this season has performed well against big teams in the Premier League. He impressed against Manchester United, forced an own goal against Manchester City and scored his only Premier League goal against Liverpool.

It was Arsenal on Saturday, January 2, 2020, but the Nigeria international could not replicate that form. West Brom fell flat to resurgent Gunners and lost 4-0 at home.

Ajayi could not help his side and was at fault for at least a goal West Brom conceded. He lost possession of the ball and almost cleared the proceeding cross into his net. Although he blocked a shit afterwards, the ball fell to Alexandre Lacazette who scored.

Ajayi wasn't a disaster in the game, but West Brom could not stand Arsenal as a team.

2. Taiwo Awoniyi on show for Union Berlin

Taiwo Awoniyi now has five goals in his last seven league games (Twitter/Bundesliga) Twitter

Taiwo Awoniyi was on show for Union Berlin on Saturday with a brilliant first-half performance. Awoniyi had a hand in Berlin's two goals in the game with an assist and a goal against Werder.

His assist came in the 12th minute. He picked up a pass following a fine movement and passed to Sheraldo Becker who had so much to do with an effort from outside the box that beat Werder's goalkeeper.

His goal came in the 28th minute. A ball dropped to him in the box, and he finished past the goalkeeper.

After struggling last season in Germany at Mainz, Awoniyi is thriving now with Union and finding his feet.

He now has five goals and two assists in his last seven Bundesliga games.

3. Umar Sadiq’s hattrick

Umar Sadiq scored a first half hattrick for his side (Twitter/Almeria) Twitter

Umar Sadiq tore up the Serbian league last season, and it was a little surprise for many that he choose to join Spanish second division side, Almeria, for this season.

So far, he has shown that he is too good for Spanish second tier and on Sunday, he scored a first-half hattrick to propel Almeria to a 3-1 win over Ponferradina.

His first goal came in the second minute with a left-foot finish after a fantastic movement in the box. The second came in the 21st minute after the ball fell to him in a set-piece situation.

The third came in the 29th after he pounced quickly on a loose ball in the box, delayed a bit, shifted the ball from the goalkeeper before scoring into the net.

Although he has shown to be too good for Spanish second tier, Sadiq still has a long way to apply himself to fit his ability.

The 23-year-old is such an enigma. In one game, he shifts between being incredible and frustrating. His third goal is an example. The ball fell to him in the box with the net wide open, but instead of just scoring, he shifted the ball again to the right, allowing the goalkeeper and a defender to recover.

The defender almost blocked his shot, but he was lucky he scored.

4. Ndidi is back to his best

There's no longer any doubt of Wilfred Ndidi's quality at this point. Since he returned from an injury layoff, the Nigerian has been imperious for Leicester City.

He was in top form again for Leicester City in their 2-1 away win at Newcastle United.

5. Nwakaeme ends goal drought in Turkey

Anthony Nwakaeme scored his first goal in October (Twitter/Trabzonspor) Twitter

Anthony Nwakaeme has not scored since October 2020 although it was just five matches that he suffered the blip.

In his sixth game after that. He was back among the goals as Trabzonspor claimed a 2-1 win away at Fatih Karagumruk, in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

He now has four goals in 12 games.