5 players who could be playing their last AFCON in Cameroon

Here are five African football players who are almost at the end of their international careers and could have their swan song at the upcoming 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

1. Raïs M'Bolhi

The 35-year-old goalkeeper has had an excellent career for the Algerian national team. M'Bolhi played a crucial role as Les Fennecs won the 2019 AFCON. However, the Al-Ettifaq goalie could be playing his last AFCON this month. He has 86 caps with the national team and won the FIFA Arab Cup last year.

Pulse Ghana

2. Serey Dié

Serey Dié is one of the oldest players at the 2021 AFCON, although his experience and passion for the national team justifies his selection to the squad. However, the 37-year-old could be making his final AFCON appearance in Cameroon. The Sion defensive midfielder has already made 50 appearances for Ivory Coast, scoring twice. He was also part of the Ivorian team that lifted the trophy in 2015.

3. Daniel Akpeyi

The Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper has played at the AFCON just once in his career. That was the 2019 AFCON Egypt, where Akpeyi featured heavily as Nigeria finished third. Aged 35, and with the emergence of young goalkeepers in the Super Eagles, Daniel Akpeyi could be playing in the final AFCON of his international career.

Pulse Nigeria

4. Umaru Bangura

Umaru Bangura is currently the most capped player and captain of the Sierra Leone national team. He will be leading the Leone Stars to their third ever AFCON participation. The last time Sierra Leone qualified for the AFCON was in 1996. Bangura is already 34 and could be making his final bow at the prestigious biennial tournament. The defender will be hoping to add to his 46 caps with the national team and make his countrymen proud.

Pulse Ghana

5. Abdallah El Said

The 36-year-old attacking midfielder was one of the experienced heads called up by Carlos Queiroz, coach of the Egyptian national team. El Said is the oldest player in the squad and was part of the Egyptian team that finished as runners-up in 2017. He played most his career in the Egyptian Premier League and has 48 caps for the Pharaohs. El Said could be playing his third and final AFCON for huge favorites Egypt.