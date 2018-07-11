Pulse.ng logo
5 players who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo 5 players who could replace new Juventus signing at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are now tasked with replacing Ronaldo but who should they sign. We look at five candidates.

  • Published:
Cristiano Ronaldo has left Real Madrid for Serie A giants Juventus in a £88m move.

In one of the shocking transfer moves of the past decade, Cristiano Ronaldo has left Real Madrid for Serie A giants Juventus in a £88m move.

Ronaldo leaves Real Madrid after a successful and trophy-laden nine years at the La Liga side where he scored 450 goals from 438 games including 44 hat-tricks.

Ronaldo at Real Madrid last season

This move is expected to trigger another big signing from Real Madrid in a bid to replace Ronaldo.

But who can replace the superstar at Real Madrid, we look at five candidates.

1. Neymar

Neymar play Neymar is the closet thing to Ronaldo Real Madrid can get (Reuters)
 

Neymar is the obsession of Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, even though he tries to deny it and the Brazilian is his number one choice to replace Ronaldo.

Although a world-class player with undeniable talent, Neymar has not shown that he can provide the similar number of goals like Ronaldo but a commercial juggernaut himself,  the merchandising value he brings can match that of the Portugal star. 

But getting a player of such importance from Paris Saint-Germain is almost impossible. PSG don’t sell a player they want to keep, not to Real Madrid or Barcelona or any other club. So getting Neymar might be Sisyphean.

2. Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian M'Bappe controls the ball in front Neymar during their UEFA Champions League Group B first leg match against Anderlecht, at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium in Brussels, on October 18, 2017 play Mbappe has been tipped to become the best player in the world (AFP/File)
 

Real Madrid were one of the sides interested in the teenage sensation after his breakout 2016/2017 season with Real Madrid but he ended up at Paris Saint-Germain.

At 19, Mbappe is not yet at the level of Ronaldo but his incredible performances at the World Cup so far and his obvious talent mean he can be a long-term replacement for his idol.

His commercial value still doesn’t match up to that of Ronaldo and Neymar but a move to Real Madrid along with his potential, it will be just a matter of time before his brand starts raking in the money.

Like Neymar, getting a player of Mbappe’s status from Paris Saint-Germain would almost be unattainable.

3. Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard play Real Madrid and Hazard have flirted with each other for a long time (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
 

One of most linked players to Real Madrid in recent years, Eden Hazard and Real Madrid have flirted with each other for some time now.

With Ronaldo now gone, Hazard fits the profile to be the next Galactico Perez badly wants at Real Madrid.

Eden’s game is not built on goals, one of the flaws of the game, but with his dribbling abilities and pace, he can be one of the cores of a new Real Madrid team.

The unsure situation at Chelsea ahead of the new season means he could be easy for Real Madrid to get.

4. Harry Kane

Harry Kane play Harry Kane has the ability to score goals (Getty Images)
 

One of the best strikers in world football for the last three years, Harry Kane is a proven goalscorer that can replace Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

He doesn’t in anyway match up to Ronaldo, but what he lacks in status and commercial value, he can provide with goals for Real Madrid.

Despite how difficult it is to get players from Tottenham, Perez has done business in the past with Spurs chief Daniel Levy and that relationship could be key here.

5. Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala play Dybala has huge potentials which could be fulfilled at Real Madrid (AFP/File)
 

Despite his inconsistencies, Dybala’s potentials are not in doubt and if he is going to achieve them, Real Madrid would provide the perfect stage for him.

Individually, he has not shown that he can match Ronaldo but what he brings to the team can be beneficial to Real Madrid in a long term.

Real already have already done business with Juventus this summer with Ronaldo, getting Dybala in return shouldn't be a huge challenge.

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

