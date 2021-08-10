5 Nigerians outside Europe’s top 5 leagues to watch out for during the 2021-22 season

Paul Onuachu – Genk, Belgium

The lanky forward was the most inform Nigerian forward in Europe last season. His penchant for scoring goals was unmissable, something that resulted in 29 strikes in the Jupiler League and 35 in all competitions.

Onuachu’s brilliance earned him both the Belgian top-flight top scorer award and the league’s Footballer of the Year award.

Usually overlooked by Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr, Onuachu was called up during the 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho and he netted in both games to win the hearts of fans.

The 27-year-old has continued from where he left off last season by starting the new campaign with two goals in four outings. We can definitely expect more to come from the former Midtjylland man

Ahmed Musa – Fatih Karagümrük, Turkey

After struggling to find a club since leaving Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr, the Super Eagles captain came back to his roots to temporarily play for Kano Pillars.

While in Nigeria, Musa played seven times and provided one assist, attracting massive crowds in Pillars home games. Now he’s found a deal with Turkey and will be looking to relaunch his European career which was last with Russian giants CSKA Moscow in 2018.

Musa allegedly turned down offers from Turkish clubs in the past in a bid to play in more respectable leagues. Without one in sight, this is an opportunity to showcase he still has the talent to thrive at the highest level as he approaches his 30s and remains a key member of the Super Eagles.

Henry Onyekuru – Olympiacos, Greece

The 24-year-old spent the previous season at Galatasaray on loan from Monaco. It was the second season in a row and third overall he would head to the Turkish commercial capital after failing to establish himself in the Principality.

Onyekuru played 19 times and had a hand in 10 goals (5 goals, 5 assists), with Gala narrowly missing out on the Super Lig title, Besiktas coming out victorious on head to head.

The Nigerian left Galatasaray with a total of 22 goals scored and 12 assists provided in 71 competitive games. Now he starts a new chapter with Greece’s most successful side, Olympiacos, hoping to be a regular name in the starting XI and add more titles to his cabinet, having won the Super Lig and Turkish Cup with Galatasaray and the Belgian Super Cup with Anderlecht

Noni Madueke – PSV Eindhoven, the Netherlands

After making his senior bow during the 2019-20 season, the Anglo-Nigerian forward became a regular the season after, notching up 24 appearances in the Eredivisie, scoring seven goals and providing six assists as PSV finished in second, 16 points behind eventual champions Ajax Amsterdam. Overall, he had a hand in 17 goals.

Madueke – who is eligible to play for Nigeria, has started the new season in blistering form with four goals in four matches, those goals coming in the Champions League qualifiers and the Dutch Super Cup.

Still only 19, we can expect the talented teenager to raise his game even further of which Nigeria boss Gernot Rohr should pay close attention to.

Maduka Okoye – Sparta Rotterdam, the Netherlands

The 6ft 6in goalie moved to the Netherlands after a three-year association with Fortuna Dusseldorf. He didn’t get into the thick of the action immediately, but from Matchday seven, he became the undisputed number one at Sparta, not missing a single minute.

In all, Okoye made 28 appearances, keeping 10 clean sheets with Sparta finishing in eighth place.

Okoye was rewarded as Sparta’s Player of the Season and was also recently awarded with a contract extension until 2025. It’s a sign he is very much trusted and settled in the second largest city in the Netherlands and is expected to improve with more games under his belt, much in the same manner Super Eagles gaffer Gernot Rohr has put faith in him, bringing to an end the goalkeeping dilemma that has rocked the Franco-German tactician since the retirement of Carl Ikeme.

Kunle is an avid writer with interest in topics on sports, politics and health. His articles have featured in Goal.com, Opera News and Vanguard News. He holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in International Relations and is an advocate for people living with Hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions.

Follow him on Twitter: @kfayiga

