Victor Osimhen: The 80 million euros signing is yet to light up the Serie A scoring just two goals since joining Italian gainst, Napoli.

Known for his composure and finishing, Victor Osimhen is widely regarded as one of the most promising strikers in Europe and is expected to deliver whenever his team is in need.

Napoli, who is currently in second place with 6 points in Group F, is one of the favourites to lift the Europa League trophy this season.

Samuel Chukwueze: 21 years old winger, Samuel Chukwueze is another player to look out for in the Europa League this season. This season, Chukwezde featured eight times in the La Liga for the Villarreal CF, scoring once, and also providing an assist. The pacy winger is yet to open his goalscoring account in Europe this season, recording one assist in two appearances.

Villarreal CF, currently top group I with 9 points, and will be looking to continue the winning streak when they face Maccabi Tel Aviv on the 26th of November. A fast, direct winger who likes to cut inside and shoot, Chukwueze has been compared to former

Real Madrid and Bayern star, Arjen Robben.

Leon Balogun: Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun is currently having a staller season with Steven Gerrard led, Rangers. The defender n is enjoying a new lease of life in Scotland where he has been solid in defence for Rangers. The Glasgow club sits at the top of Scottish Premier League with 38 points, with second place Celtic, 9 points behind. In the Europa League, Rangers currently top group d, with 2 wins and a draw in the last 3 games.

Leon Balogun seems to be getting his groove back on Rangers and will be hoping to end the season with silverware.

Kayode Olanrewaju: Super Eagles striker, Olanrewaju Kayode is currently one of the most prolific strikers in the Europa League this season. The Sivasspor number 9 continues to sizzle in front of goal, scoring in Sivasspor’s 2-1 loss to Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League last week.

The Nigerian international took his tally to two goals on his second appearance in Europe this season. On loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, Kayode Olanrewaju is enjoying life at Sivasspor, and he is one player to look out for in the Europa League this season.

Kelechi Iheanacho: Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho has rediscovered his form in the Europa League this season, scoring 3 goals and providing 3 assists so far in the competition. His goals have helped Leicester strengthen their lead atop the Group G table with nine points from three games. Iheanacho has now been involved in five goals in two Europa League starts for Leicester in the current campaign.

The forward will be expected to replicate his scintillating performances for Nigeria when they face Sierra Leone in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game against on tonight.

