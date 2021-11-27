MUST WATCH: 5 matches involving Super Eagles stars you must follow this weekend

There are a number of super exciting matches lined up all over Europe, but which of the games should you watch?

Not to worry, I have made things very easy for you with these five matches featuring some of the best Super Eagles stars you know.

Let's dig in!

Leicester City vs Watford: Ndidi, Iheanacho host in-form Emmanuel Dennis

Senior man Kelz, Kelechi Iheanacho, and his dedicated hype man, Wilfred Ndidi, will on Sunday host the in-form forgotten forward, Emmanuel Dennis and his Watford team.

Instagram

Dennis was in superb form the last time, helping the Hornets to a comprehensive 4-1 demolition of English giants Manchester United at the Vicarage Road.

The 23-year-old was particularly impressive in the game as he scored one and assisted two others to earn his team their first win under new manager Claudio Ranieri, who returns to the ground where he made history back in 2016/17 season.

Instagram

This weekend, alongside his compatriot at the club, William Troost-Ekong, they are guests to Ndidi, Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman at the King Power stadium.

Both teams will be looking to take all three points, especially the home side who haven't won in the Premier League since a 1-2 win over Brentford back in October 24.

Ndidi would be hoping to stop the rampant Dennis, who has scored four and assisted five goals in 11 PL games this season.

Brentford vs Everton: Iwobi's Everton in search of first win since October 2

Sunday kicks off in the PL with Alex Iwobi and Everton taking on Frank Onyeka's Brentford City in search of their first win in seven matches.

The last time they were on the road, the playmaker and his teammates suffered a 3-0 thrashing from defending Champions, Manchester City.

Pulse Nigeria

However, this time around, they face a Brentford side who are in a poor run of form as well, after failing to win their last three matches, with two defeats.

Defensive midfielder, Onyeka, was denied his first Premier League goal the last time by an own goal. Sunday presents another chance for him to try again against the Toffees.

For Iwobi, 25, he will be looking for a better outing this time after failing to create a single chance the last time.

Venezia vs Inter: All eyes on Okereke as champions Inter visit Penzo

Rave of the moment at newly promoted Serie A side Venezia, David Okereke, will be the cynosure of all eyes from a Nigerian perspective when Italian champions Inter Milan take to the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo on Saturday night.

Okereke has been in superb form for the modest side, scoring two goals in his last two matches against AS Roma and Bologna to help his side to back to back victories.

Pulse Nigeria

The 24-year-old would be hoping to continue that impressive form when they host the Champions in what is set to be a very long night for the home side.

Inter have won six of the last eight matches in all competitions and will go into this fixture knowing they can't afford to slip up with SSC Napoli at home to Lazio on Sunday.

Venezia will be banking on their Nigerian duo, Okereke and Tyronne Ebuehi to not only shock Inter but to keep the Nerazzuri at bay.

Villarreal vs Barcelona: Chukwueze hosts new-look Barcelona

Samuel Chukwueze and Villarreal will be eyeing a quick reaction from that defeat against Manchester United in the Champions League when they host Barcelona and their manager Xavi Hernandez later tonight.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho handed the Yellow Submarines a 0-2 lead the last time they played in front of their home fans and they will want to make amends.

Instagram

Super Eagles' Chukwueze was a substitute against the Red Devils on Tuesday and will eye a return to the starting XI on Saturday night.

The last time the Catalans were at the Estadio de last Ceramica, they left with a 1-2 win. Our very own Chukwueze opened the scoring in that game but it turned out to be nothing but a consolation.

He had an outstanding game that day as he created five chances, the most in the match, five key passes and completed one take-on.

FC Twente vs Feyenoord: Can Dessers continue his scoring streak?

Cyriel Dessers has cemented his place as Feyenoord's savior this season after some outstanding displays as a super sub.

Dessers has scored five goals in his last five matches in competitions, all after coming on as a substitute. The Belgian-born star, who is eyeing a shirt to AFCON next year, is away at Twente this weekend with his club, Feyenoord, in the Eredivisie.

Pulse Nigeria

The 26-year-old has scored in his last two matches in the league and will be looking to make it three in three when they take on Ebuehi's former club on Sunday.

He has scored four goals and assisted another in just one start this season in the Eredivisie.