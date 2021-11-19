RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

5 explosive matches involving Super Eagles players in Europe this weekend

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

It’s a busy weekend following the international break for some Super Eagles players

Victor Osimhen is a fan favourite at Napoli
Victor Osimhen is a fan favourite at Napoli

With attention swiftly back to domestic football, let's take you through 5 of the best matches this weekend that will involve Super Eagles players in Europe.

Recommended articles

There are some exquisite and tantalising matches that will feature some of the players led by the man of the moment, Victor Osimhen, who stood out for Nigeria during the just ended international break, and emergency wing back, Moses Simon.

Let’s dive into the games, shall we?

It is super Sunday in the Italian Serie A as third-placed Inter host leaders SSC Napoli at the San Siro on Sunday afternoon.

After a very impressive outing with the Super Eagles during the break, Osimhen is back in Naples and will look to make an even bigger impact for his title-chasing side as they look to really cement their place at the top.

Osimhen has scored nine goals in all competitions for Napoli this season
Osimhen has scored nine goals in all competitions for Napoli this season AFP

The 23-year-old has been superb for club and country, scoring 13 goals in just 19 appearances this season. Napoli will need him to replicate that form on Tuesday against Cape Verde as they look to put an end to their poor run against their Sunday host.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last four meetings against Napoli, who last picked up all three points against the Nerazzuri back in February 2020.

While he tends to look a shadow of himself in the Super Eagles, Moses Simon is a different beast for his club side Nantes in France.

Nantes and Simon are in Paris to tackle Ligue 1 leaders PSG with the winger assured of starting that encounter on Saturday. The 25-year-old has contributed seven goals (1 goal, 6 assists) this season for Nantes. He will be looking to add to that tally against the star-studded Parisiens, who are quite familiar with what the Nigerian is capable of.

Moses Simon has been involved in more goals this season (7) than Lionel Messi (0) in Ligue 1 (AFP via Getty Images)
Moses Simon has been involved in more goals this season (7) than Lionel Messi (0) in Ligue 1 (AFP via Getty Images) Twitter

Nantes defeated their host the last time they visited Parc des Prince with Simon netting the winner in a 1-2 victory in march 14, 2021.

It doesn’t get any tougher than this for Alex Iwobi and Everton as they are also on the road this weekend like his aforementioned compatriots.

City have not really been kind to the Toffees in the Premier League at all, winning each of their last seven matches against Rafa Benitez’s men with a goal difference of +16 (21 goals scored, 5 goals conceded).

Alex Iwobi has netted just one PL gpal this season for Everton in the PL.
Alex Iwobi has netted just one PL gpal this season for Everton in the PL. Instagram

In fact, the last time Everton and Iwobi were at the Etihad, they were humiliated 5-0 by the home side in a one-sided affair. But it does seem there is a glimmer of hope this time as two of the scorers the last time, Kevin de Bruyne and Kun Aguero, who netted a brace, won’t play a part in this particular fixture.

KDB has been declared out after the Belgian contracted COVID19, while Aguero has left the club in search of new pastures.

Dennis Emmanuel was ignored by Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr but will face English giants Manchester United alongside national teammate William Troost-Ekong.

The duo will be looking to inflict more pains on the Red Devils and pile even more pressure on under-fire boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has failed to inspire belief in the fans due to poor performances.

William Troost-Ekong and Emmanuel Dennis (Instagram/Watford)
William Troost-Ekong and Emmanuel Dennis (Instagram/Watford) Instagram

The Hornets won the last time they hosted United at the Vicarage Road back in 2019 and will be looking up to their Super Eagles stars to help them repeat that feat. Emmanuel has been involved in six goals in 10 Premier League matches thus season for Watford.

Finally, the weekend will kick off on lunchtime Saturday when Super Eagles inseparable duo, senior man Kelz, Kelechi Iheanacho, and his hype man, Wilfred Ndidi, welcome Premier League leaders Chelsea to the King Power stadium.

The Foxes are looking to extend their unbeaten record at home against Chelsea to four matches after going three games without defeat. But with our Super Eagles and their club coming into this one on the back of two matches without a win in the PL, it is going to be a long afternoon for them against the PL leaders.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)
Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) Twitter

While Ndidi will play as usual, it’s left to be seen if Iheanacho will earn his first start since October 24 against Brentford.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 explosive matches involving Super Eagles players in Europe this weekend

5 explosive matches involving Super Eagles players in Europe this weekend

Positive virus test scuppers Howe's debut as Newcastle manager

Positive virus test scuppers Howe's debut as Newcastle manager

Vieira confirms Anglo-Nigerian Eagle Eze ready for return after horrendous 6-month injury

Vieira confirms Anglo-Nigerian Eagle Eze ready for return after horrendous 6-month injury

Brendan Rogers as next Manchester United manager is a terrible idea

Brendan Rogers as next Manchester United manager is a terrible idea

Unvaccinated Bayern star Kimmich back in quarantine

Unvaccinated Bayern star Kimmich back in quarantine

Newcastle boss Howe says he must shut out the 'noise'

Newcastle boss Howe says he must shut out the 'noise'

Alex Iwobi gifts fast-rising star Buju original Everton jersey in Lagos [Photos]

Alex Iwobi gifts fast-rising star Buju original Everton jersey in Lagos [Photos]

'Sad' Hazard can lead Madrid to titles - Martinez

'Sad' Hazard can lead Madrid to titles - Martinez

Klopp says his Liverpool reign is 'far from over'

Klopp says his Liverpool reign is 'far from over'

Trending

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

Amaju Pinnick

‘You deserve what you got from Suarez’ – South Africans ‘bleed’ over Ghana's penalty

‘You deserve what you got from Suarez’ – South Africans ‘bleed’ over Ghana's penalty

We need to talk about Kevin: Is Gernot Rohr's Akpoguma project a failed one already?

Kevin Akpoguma has not had the impact with Nigeria that the excitement around his call-up promised

Iheanacho, Collins underwhelm - Player ratings: Liberia 0-2 Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were victorious in Tangier, but it was a far from effective showing