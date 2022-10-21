FPL

From goalkeeper to forward, here are 5 great options to buy before FPL's GW 13 deadline

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The deadline for Gameweek 13 is 11:00am (GMT+1) on Saturday, October 22.

It's the thirteenth week of Premier League football, and as usual, the exciting Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes with it.

Ahead of this Gameweek's transfer deadline, I offer you five players in various positions that could make up your 11-man FPL team.

Alisson Becker
Alisson Becker Getty Images

A goalkeeper to consider ahead of Gameweek 13 is Allison. The Liverpool man amassed 29 points in his last two game weeks and was the player of the week for Gameweek 12 with 15 points.

When Liverpool visits Nottingham Forest who have failed to score in their last two games, Allison - with two clean sheets from his previous two games, will look to ensure it becomes three for both himself and Forest.

Gabriel Magalhaes
Gabriel Magalhaes Getty Images

In defence, I offer Gabriel. The Arsenal centre-back has helped the Gunners in keeping a clean sheet on four of their five road trips this season.

Asides from averaging 5.6 points per away match, Gabriel's aerial threat has been a primary weapon for him. He heads to Southampton who have struggled to defend set-pieces this season, in outstanding away form.

James Maddison
James Maddison Twitter

One great midfielder to consider is Leicester City's Maddison. The Englishman has scored three goals, made an assist and scored 28 points in his last four outings.

He visits Wolverhampton Wanderers who have failed to keep a clean sheet in four of their last five Premier League games, two of which were home fixtures.

Phil Foden
Phil Foden Imago

Another recommended midfielder is Foden. The Manchester City man has had an average of 9.4 points per match over his five outings on home turf this season.

After his involvement in nine home goals - five scored and four assisted - he welcomes Brighton and Hove Albion to the Etihad Stadium.

Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez Twitter

In attack, I offer Nunez. The Liverpool striker has in the last three game weeks, recorded 12 shots - the most by any Liverpool player in that span - with nine of those shots from inside the box and five of those nine hitting the target.

On Gameweek 13, he will be looking to score for a third consecutive match when the Reds visit struggling Nottingham Forest.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

