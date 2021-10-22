5 goals in 2 games, Is Daka a threat to Iheanacho's regular football action in Leicester City FC?

The Nigerian international justified his inclusion in the starting lineup, by scoring his first goal of the 2021/2022 season.

The coach rewarded him with another starter's shirt against Manchester United, the former FIFA U-17 best player was impressive with an assist as the Foxes blew the Red Devils apart by 4-2.

He was also considered good enough for another start in the UEFA Europa League against Spartak Moscow FC on Wednesday 20 October 2021 and he had a decent game providing a couple of assists as Leicester came from behind to win by 4-3.

One would have thought the Nigerian has done enough in the last 14 days to cement a starting shirt in the first eleven playing alongside Jamie Vardy in the attack.

But all those impressive appearances of the Senior man Kels was overshadowed by the incredible exploits of Patson Daka in the last seven days.

The 23-year-old Zambian came in late against Manchester United on Saturday 17 October 2021 to open his Leicester City's account as the Foxes ran riot in Machester United 4-2 loss, becoming the first Zambian to score in the English Premier League in the process.

He was selected to pair Kelechi Iheanacho in the attack against Spartak Moscow in the UEFA Europa League match on Wednesday 20 October 2021 in Moscow.

Daka scored in the 45th, 48th and 54th and 78th to bring Leicester back to life from the brink of death as the Foxes were down by two goals in the first half to win the game by 4-3 on the night.

The four goals helped the Foxes to secure their first win in the competition and make Daka become the first Leicester City player to score a hat trick in a European competition.

The former RB Salzburg player also became the first player to score four goals in a single match in the competition since 1958 to crown a Super week for himself.

Leicester City will return to the Premier League on Sunday as they host Brentford.

Coach Brendan Rodgers have a decision to make choosing who will pair Jamie Vardy upfront in that match between Daka and Iheanacho.

There is every possibility that Kelechi could make a return to the bench as the coach may want to exploit the scoring form exhibited by Daka in the week.

Besides the goals, Daka slots in perfectly into the counter-attacking, explosive style of the Foxes because of his speed and pace.

Just like Kelechi, Patson can play out - wide or through the middle and as the main or second striker depending on the tactical formation of the coach but he is better than in positional play.

And his high goal return also gives him an edge over the Nigerian forward.

He joined the club in the summer from Austria where he scored a massive 54 goals in 82 appearances while playing for Red Bull Salzburg.

The presence of Daka, no doubt gives birth to a new competition in the attack and Kelechi may have to his increase his goal ratio per match if he wants to compete favourably with the Zambian international.

Otherwise, he may soon return to his familiar role on the bench.

The competition between the two African brothers will kick off effectively on Sunday 24 October 2021, when Frank Onyeka's Brentford FC will visit Leicester.

Will Daka be selected ahead of Kelechi? Time will tell.

---

Olusola Adebayo is a highly-skilled, enthusiastic, self-motivated writer with over 10 successful years of experience.

----