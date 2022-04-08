Puskas Award honourary mentions: 5 goals from 2022 that can rival Dimitri Payet's thunderbolt (VIDEOS)

The goal - the best in the Europa Conference League so far - was Marseille's second of the night as they ground out a 2-1 win over the Greek side in their quarter-final first-leg clash.

While it will not be the first time the former West Ham playmaker showed his mercurial talent and ball-striking ability on full display, his goal against PAOK might be the first to win him a Puskas award at the end of the year.

But while Payet's outrageous goal might already be considered by many as the "most beautiful" goal of the calendar year yet, it is worthy to note that there have been others, either equally as beautiful or more aesthetically pleasing than the French midfielder's.

In no particular order, here are five goals from 2022 that can rival Dimitri Payet's thunderbolt for the Puskas Award.

1. Craig Noone vs Central Coast Mariners

In February, former Cardiff City winger Craig Noone scored an outrageous outside-of-the-boot volley to earn Macarthur a late draw away to Central Coast Mariners in the A-League.

WATCH:

2. Claudia Zornoza vs Barcelona Femini

Early in April, Real Madrid's Claudia Zornoza scored a special long-range goal against Barcelona at a packed Camp Nou.

WATCH:

3. Gabadinho Mhango vs Morocco

In the opening minutes of Malawi's round of 16 AFCON 2021 match with Morocco, Gabadinho Mhango scored one of the best goals you will see anywhere in 2022. From 40 yards out, the Orlando Pirates man sent a powerful shot past Sevilla’s Bono in the Morocco goal and into the top corner.

WATCH:

4. Youssouf M'Changama vs Cameroon

With his side trailing by two goals and down to 10 men in their AFCON 2021 round of 16 tie against Cameroon, M'Changama stepped up to smash a set-piece from distance.

WATCH:

5. Salma Paralluelo Ayingono vs Barcelona Femini

In the Spanish Women's league game against defending champions Barcelona, Paralluelo Ayingono opened the scoring for Villarreal with a beautiful left-footed banana drive from over 20 yards. However, it did not end well as the home side replied Villarreal with six goals, the game, ending 6-1 in favour of Barcelona.