5 footballer best friends who will give you bromance envy

1. Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku

Pulse Nigeria

The French Midfielder and Belgian striker developed quite a beautiful friendship. Their bromance, which they share on social media, is super sweet. They've been friends for a while, but their vacation to Miami in 2016 came close to breaking the internet. They've shared other moments from other trips and hangouts together, like their LA vacation in 2017. From goofy dancing and singing, 5-aside football, street basketball, workout sessions, the players have excited fans with their bromance on social media. They also had the same agent, Mino Raiola, when they played at Manchester together. Lukaku told the New York Times that Pogba was the first person he spoke to about his plans when he left Man United for Inter-Milan.

2. Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori

Abraham and Tomori still have a long way to go in their career, but at least they have each other. Tomori's words best explain the brotherhood between the two. "I've been at Chelsea since I was seven. The one person that always comes up in every single journey has been Tammy because we've been together since we were seven years old. Our parents are both Nigerian, we both grew up in south-east London, and we used to come in on the same days. We would take the train into training together, talking about what will happen when we go full-time. I think it made our bond stronger and took our relationship to something different."

16 years after they met as 7 year-olds in the academy, they've both gone through the ranks. They've had the honour of playing on both the England and Chelsea teams. Now and then, they go up against each other on the field, but they've made it a point to be happy for each other, no matter who wins. Thankfully, they've mastered this as they are now both in Serie A and will compete against each other. Tomori moved from Chelsea to AC Milan in July this year for £25 million. Abraham followed in August to Roma for £34 million.

3. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

Messi and Suarez developed a strong bond after the latter moved to Barcelona from Liverpool in 2014. The two strikers shared a close bond off the pitch and were neighbours in the Barcelona neighbourhood of Castelldefels. Their children even went to the same school. Their bromance transcended beyond real life and onto the football pitch, and they've displayed such great chemistry from the first time they stepped onto the pitch as teammates.

They lifted 13 trophies together, including four LaLiga Santander titles and one Champions League. When Suarez was sold to Atletico Madrid for free in September 2020, Messi was the first to publicly criticise his club on social media.

Despite the move, the two have admitted to still being very close and calling each other every day. Interestingly, Messi recently moved to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona, the only team he's ever played for.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo

Marcelo and Ronaldo have one of the most famed friendships and bromances in modern football. The Marcelo-Ronaldo partnership on the left-hand side of Real Madrid was a famous combination as well. They've both publicly agreed that they are best friends, mainly when Ronaldo played for Real Madrid. In interviews, both football players have stated that Ronaldo's move to Juventus has not tainted their relationship as they talk regularly.

They developed almost-instant chemistry on the pitch after Marcelo arrived at Real Madrid in 2012. His partnership with Ronaldo produced a lot of good moments for the team. The duo went on to win four Champions League trophies and multiple accolades in Spain. Off the field, both Marcelo and Ronaldo have a very close bond. From spending time together with their families to making fun of each other and copying goal celebrations.

When Ronaldo left Real Madrid, Marcelo posted an emotional message on his social media account. His wife told a Spanish publication, El Mundo, that their entire family would miss Ronaldo. "We have felt it because we got on really well with his family. I know his mother well, and Georgina is charming. Furthermore, my son is excellent friends with Junior, Cristiano's son. So it has left us with a big vacuum".

5. Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho

Ndidi and Iheanacho have come a long way from their days as teammates in the Golden Eaglets, Flying Eagles and then the Super Eagles. They are currently playing at Leicester City after helping the club win its ever first FA Cup. But before then, Iheanacho had been struggling at the club and receiving severe backlash. At the top of his game last season and after winning the Premier League man of the month for May, he highlighted how his friendship with Ndidi helped him.

"I think a lot of people wrote me off, but I never lost faith in myself. I was going through a crazy and difficult time when things just didn't work out for me. But I've worked extremely hard, and also have the manager and other staff at Leicester, and most importantly my brother and friend Wilfred [Ndidi] who stood by me." Iheanacho told BBC Sport Africa. He added during a Leicester City live, "Most importantly, during my trying times, he really helped me a lot, talked to me, and he was always there, in training and at home. He said he wasn't surprised that I'm scoring goals because he always believed it would happen. He is a good friend of mine."

The friends are constantly showing off their friendship and patriotism via social media. Most recently, they took their bromance to a different level on a television commercial for DStv Compact, where they were competing with each other. In June, MultiChoice unveiled Ndidi and Iheanacho as ambassadors to lead the campaign for the DStv Compact-a value for money package and home of unbeatable football.

