Saying that a bookie would never go out of business, because the odds always seem to favor them win or lose is sadly through, but this is just because of how most Bettors place their bets.

A word of advice, if you truly want to win at betting, then you have to bet in a way that is different from how other bettors bet, you don't just need to understand how betting works, but you also have to familiarize yourself with the easiest bets to place and win in different sports, so that no matter what happens, you emerge the winner.

What do we mean by easy bets? When we say easiest bets to win, we don't mean your regular matched betting or arbitrage opportunities, which have proven to be sure ways you can win your bookie. We mean those markets which offer you the best probability of your selections, bets that you could win, no matter the outcome of the game.

The Best Bets Everyone Can Win

1. Football - Over Or Under Goals

The over or under goals bet is one of the easiest bets if you are betting on football. This market is often offered to the bettors, by almost all the bookies, on football matches.

How the principle of the over or under goals bets is predicting whether or not there will be more or less specified number of goals in a fixed match.

What makes the over or under football the easiest bet to place on football, is that this market provides you with tiered options, which means that you can flex your bet and win chances easily.

2. Football - First Half Over or Under Goals

The first half over or under goals bet is the second easiest football bet to win, and works exactly like the over or under goals bet.

However, the main difference between both bets is that in the first half over or under bet, your wager is only on the outcome of the match's first half. This is due to the fact that your odds of a specific number of goals are more likely to happen in the first half, when compared to the full 90 minutes of the game. Your odds will shorten as a result of this kind of bet.

In a reversed scenario, if you support a team and predict a number of goal wins for them in the first half, that wager will offer you better odds than the same bet would have given you in 90 minutes.

3. Horse Racing - Win, Place, Show Bet

The win, place, and show bet are the easiest horse racing bet you can make and win as well.

How a win bet works is that you pick a horse to race for you, and if the horse wins in the right position you predicted, you win the bet. The race horse you bet on, does the winning for you, when they win the race, so do you.

A place bet in the win, place, show bet is a bet you make for your race horse to finish in either first or second place, here you don't win anything for a better finish. In other words, the horse has to either finish first or second, anything less than that doesn't deserve a payment on your bet.

A show bet is when the horse you bet on finishes in one of the top three slots, and you win the bet. If your horse doesn't make it to the top three slots, you have lost.

4. Cricket - To Win The Match

A to win the match bet in Cricket is the most straightforward and easiest bet you can ever place, especially as a rookie bettor who is just finding their feet in betting.

Just like in order sports you bet on, the reigning rule to win the best match is that if you had bet money on the team which eventually won at the end of the cricket match, you are also a winner, as stated by the official competition rules of the match. In this bet, you simply win when the team you supported becomes the winning team.

As a first time better trying this bet, you need to familiarise yourself with the betting provider’s section detailing how matches are settled before you place your bet, because Cricket is complicated.

A to win the bet match may be the most straightforward bet in Cricket, but betting on these sports can get complicated when the outcome of a match has another possibility of the game you wagered on ending in a tie in one day's game. If a draw can be an outcome of a game, then you can bet on this result as well for test matches, then a tie may mean that the bookmaker has to refund your money.

5. Basketball - Moneyline Bet

The Basketball moneyline bet is the most prominent and easiest bet to understand in basketball. In the moneyline bet all you need to do is to simply pick a game winner.

When two teams are set to play a match, you pick the team you feel will win and place a moneyline bet on them, if that team wins the game, you win as well.

Moneyline bet is easy to win, but the payout can be a bit confusing, because you won't get the same amount of money you are supposed to get when you pick a favourite team as you would from picking the underdog in the match. This is mainly because if the bookie paid every bettor the same amount of money whether they picked the underdog or favourite team , most people won't bet on the underdog, they would only bet on the favourites who they are already sure would win, and the wager won't be as interesting as it would be when you toyed with probabilities and outcomes.

If this happened, bookmakers would lose money for not evening the odds, and they could go out of business.

Bookmakers often balance action on both sides of action on a moneyline bet, by encouraging bettors to bet on the underdogs, by offering them a higher payout of their money if they did. They also dissuade people from betting only on the favourites, by giving a lower payout for a correct favourite moneyline pick. So even if your favourite team won, you could get less money for that win. Bookies adjust a payout based on how big a favourite or underdog team is, and how much action they have coming in.

When you place a basketball moneyline bet, be attentive as to how much you can win on a correct pick, so that you don't risk everything for a payout that isn't worth it.

The bets mentioned here, might be the easiest bets to win, but you need to bear in mind that winning isn't going to come easy, no matter how possible it is for outcomes to happen in your favour. This is why, when betting on any sport, you need to check out trusted betting tips site to make informed decisions before placing your bets.

