5 decisive UCL group matches to watch this week

Here are five nail-biting matches to watch this UCL match day.

1. Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona

Barcelona has never beaten Bayern Munich in Germany. However, the Catalan club will have to pull off a miracle if they are to make it to the round of 16. Bayern Munich have already qualified and will be playing for pride, but Barcelona have everything to lose. Xavi Hernandez's side are second with seven points, while Benfica are third with five points. If Benfica win against Dynamo Kyiv and Barcelona fail to win at Munich, a Europa League spot awaits them.

2. Atalanta vs. Villarreal

With Manchester United set to qualify in the top spot in Group F, Atalanta and Villarreal will have to play for second place. The Serie A club are desperately in need of a win, as they are currently in the third position with six points. Villarreal, on the other hand, has seven points and a draw would suffice for them.

3. FC Porto vs. Atletico Madrid

Porto were impressive in the UCL last season where they finished in the quarterfinals after beating Juventus in the round of 16. This time, they can go ahead to the next round but will need to win against Atletico Madrid to ensure definite qualification. FC Porto have five points, while Atletico and Milan have four points each, which means that all three teams stand a chance of getting through to the next round.

4. RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City

RB Leipzig has been Champions League regulars recently; however, they were unfortunate to be drawn in the same group with Manchester City and PSG. They can no longer qualify for the next round but can ensure they finish in the Europa League spot by beating Man City at home.

5. RB Salzburg vs. Sevilla

Group G is a complicated group comprising Wolfsburg, Lille, Sevilla, and RB Salzburg. All four teams still stand a chance of qualifying. Nonetheless, Lille currently leads with eight points, while Salzburg and Sevilla are both on seven and six points, respectively. If Wolfsburg defeats Lille, the winner of RB Salzburg vs. Sevilla could top the group.

