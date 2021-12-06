RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

5 decisive UCL group matches to watch this week

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Collins Nwokolo

These five matches will decide who tops, who progresses, and who drops to the Europa League.

Xavi Hernandez faces an onerous task in the Champions League in midweek
Xavi Hernandez faces an onerous task in the Champions League in midweek

As the group stage of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League comes to an end this week, there are still some matches that will decide the fate of the group. Some of the final matches on matchday 6 will consist of teams who are battling to top their group, as well as teams who are vying to qualify for second place and the round of 16 stages in the Champions League. Others will look to finish in third and qualify for the Europa League.

Recommended articles

Here are five nail-biting matches to watch this UCL match day.

1. Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona

If Barcelona are to progress, Xavi (R) will have to make club history
If Barcelona are to progress, Xavi (R) will have to make club history AFP

Barcelona has never beaten Bayern Munich in Germany. However, the Catalan club will have to pull off a miracle if they are to make it to the round of 16. Bayern Munich have already qualified and will be playing for pride, but Barcelona have everything to lose. Xavi Hernandez's side are second with seven points, while Benfica are third with five points. If Benfica win against Dynamo Kyiv and Barcelona fail to win at Munich, a Europa League spot awaits them.

2. Atalanta vs. Villarreal

With Manchester United set to qualify in the top spot in Group F, Atalanta and Villarreal will have to play for second place. The Serie A club are desperately in need of a win, as they are currently in the third position with six points. Villarreal, on the other hand, has seven points and a draw would suffice for them.

3. FC Porto vs. Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid are staring elimination in the face following a dismal European campaign so far
Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid are staring elimination in the face following a dismal European campaign so far AFP

Porto were impressive in the UCL last season where they finished in the quarterfinals after beating Juventus in the round of 16. This time, they can go ahead to the next round but will need to win against Atletico Madrid to ensure definite qualification. FC Porto have five points, while Atletico and Milan have four points each, which means that all three teams stand a chance of getting through to the next round.

4. RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City

RB Leipzig has been Champions League regulars recently; however, they were unfortunate to be drawn in the same group with Manchester City and PSG. They can no longer qualify for the next round but can ensure they finish in the Europa League spot by beating Man City at home.

The return of Kevin De Bruyne complicates matters significantly for RB Leipzig
The return of Kevin De Bruyne complicates matters significantly for RB Leipzig AFP

5. RB Salzburg vs. Sevilla

Group G is a complicated group comprising Wolfsburg, Lille, Sevilla, and RB Salzburg. All four teams still stand a chance of qualifying. Nonetheless, Lille currently leads with eight points, while Salzburg and Sevilla are both on seven and six points, respectively. If Wolfsburg defeats Lille, the winner of RB Salzburg vs. Sevilla could top the group.

---

Collins Nwokolo is an expert sports writer, blogger, and content marketer. He loves crafting beneficial content, and sharing them to everyone.

----

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Collins Nwokolo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 decisive UCL group matches to watch this week

5 decisive UCL group matches to watch this week

Man Utd to face Gerrard's Villa in FA Cup third round

Man Utd to face Gerrard's Villa in FA Cup third round

I am only four out of ten - Partey reflects on poor first season

I am only four out of ten - Partey reflects on poor first season

Sampdoria president resigns after arrest in bankruptcy case

Sampdoria president resigns after arrest in bankruptcy case

NFF President Amaju Pinnick teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar to inspect facilities

NFF President Amaju Pinnick teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar to inspect facilities

Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

BUSTED: Sony fires PlayStation executive for alleged involvement in pedophile jig

BUSTED: Sony fires PlayStation executive for alleged involvement in pedophile jig

De Bruyne must fight for Man City spot, says Guardiola

De Bruyne must fight for Man City spot, says Guardiola

No changing course for PSG despite criticism - Pochettino

No changing course for PSG despite criticism - Pochettino

Trending

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Patrice Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Cristiano Ronaldo calls France Football Chief 'A Liar' over Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or Statement

Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or award for player of the year for the third time and says he feels confident about winning again in 2016