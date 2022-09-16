5 best casino games for football lovers

If you're a football fan and partial to the occasional flutter, then you may want to check out one or more of these popular football-inspired online casino games, some of which are available in the free-play demo mode too.

Most of these footy-themed casino games are online slot machines, plus there's also a live dealer casino game that's brought to you by a multi-industry-award-winning online casino software provider called Evolution Gaming. Find out more about some of these popular games right here.

Football Star

We can start by taking a quick look at the football star online slot machine from Microgaming. This footy-themed slot has 5 reels and 243 different ways to win per spin, and you can take one spin of the reels from as little as $/€/£0.50 up to a maximum of $/€/£45.00 per spin (or equivalent currency value). There are stacked symbols across all 5 reels, and the top coin prize you can play to win on any lucky spin is worth more than 100,000 coins.

In this game, the two most important symbols to keep an eye out for are the Football Star Logo Symbols (the Wild Symbols) and the Football Symbols (the Scatter Symbols). The Wild Symbols substitute all other symbols to help form new winning combos for you, and three or more Scatter Symbols landing on the reels at the same time will trigger a Free Spins Bonus.

The game also comes with a Rolling Reels game engine, which kicks into action each time you land a winner, and the other feature you can look forward to triggering on any lucky spin is called the Striking Wilds feature. Once triggered, anywhere from 1 to 3 reels will turn completely wild. You can play this game at an online casino in Ghana called 10bet.

Football Star Deluxe

If you enjoy playing the Football Star slot, then you also need to check out the follow-up to this game – Football Star DELUXE. It's pretty much the same, but it comes with taller reels and a Super Stacked Growing Wilds feature that can generate some really big wins for you. Also, don't forget that you get to choose how many active lines each spin is played with (either 18, 38, 68, or 88).

Top Trumps Football Stars: Sporting Legends

This popular football-inspired online slot machine was made by a company called Playtech. It's a progressive jackpot slot, which means that it has a jackpot that can climb to no fixed amount before being won. The good news is that it can be won at any time of the day, by any player, playing with any stake. It has 5 reels and 20 paylines, and it's playable from as little as $/€/£0.20 up to £20.00 per spin.

Some of the best features to look forward to in this game are the Free Kick Respins feature, a Wild Free Spins Bonus, and a Football Trophy Bonus. At the time of writing, the jackpot in this game is worth more than £250,000.00 (and climbing by the second). Unfortunately, at the time of writing, this popular footy-themed slot is much harder to find and isn't yet available at 10Bet.

Football Cashpots

The Football Cash Pots online slot is also a progressive jackpot slot, and it was made by Inspired Gaming. It has 5 reels and 10 paylines, and it's playable from as little as $/€/£0.10 up to $/€/£50.00 per spin. The main bonus feature is called the Cash Collector Bonus, which instantly springs to life when landing 6 or more Ball Scatter Symbols anywhere in view on the same spin. Once triggered, you get to play a series of respins with locked symbols to try and land as many balls as possible. The more you land, the bigger your prize. You can play this game today at 10bet Casino.

Football Studio

Live Football Studio is a live dealer game from Evolution Gaming. You basically play in a live dealer studio environment, and you get to try and guess the results of the next game. All you have to do is say select home, away, or draw, and based on how many people bet on your outcome will determine exactly how much is paid out to the qualifying winners. It sounds a lot more complicated than it actually is, and should only take a couple of rounds to get used to. This live dealer game can also now be found at 10bet.

Other notable mentions

If you're looking for more footy-themed online casino games, some of the other top-rated games out there today include the Football Champions Cup online slot from NetEnt, Live Football Roulette (European live dealer roulette) and Live Football French Roulette from Evolution, the Bicicleta online slot from Yggdrasil Gaming, the Champions Goal online slot from ELK Studios, and the Champions online slot from Pragmatic Play, to name just a few.

---