5 Best African Players At WCQ Day 4

Football fanatics encountered another days of enthralling football as the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers (African Zone) wrapped up its fourth round of fixtures.

Victor Oshimen
Victor Oshimen

Senegal, Nigeria and Ghana registered wins.

Nonetheless, there were many players who performed superbly for their respective teams, producing high-level entertaining football and giving the fans everything they could ask for.

In this article, I have rated the best five of them. Note: Only one player from a single country has been chosen.

Famara Diédhiou - Senegal

It was a stunning well-taken hat trick against Namibia, the 28-year-old should have changed the opinions of most of his critics.

He put up a vintage performance on Tuesday, troubling Brave Warriors' defense with his tremendous runs and link-up plays, venturing back to help up the defense and as mentioned above, scoring the three pivotal goals that won Senegalese the tie.

Famara Diedhiou
Famara Diedhiou Pulse Nigeria

Thomas Partey - Ghana

Partey was the backbone of the Ghana team that pipped Zimbabwe 1-0. The Arsenal star had a lively game as he acted as a field general for the Black Stars, orchestrating almost all of their attacks, setting up key passes for his teammates and most importantly, scoring the wonderful free-kick that gave his team the win.

If Ghana are to top the pool ahead of South Africa, then they will surely need the ex Atletico Madrid man at his magical and monumental best.

Thomas Partey
Thomas Partey Pulse Nigeria

Selim Amallah - Morocco

Amallah performed at his potential best against the Guineans.

The Standard Liege ace was a beast at the right wing, producing well-time inch-perfect crosses, dazzling runs and sparkling dribbles. He bagged a brace.

Selim Amallah
Selim Amallah Pulse Nigeria

Simon Happygod Msuva - Tanzania

Msuva was the real difference maker for Tanzania in the win over Benin Republic.

The 28-year-old was all over the pitch, instigating wonderful plays and dominated the Frontline. He kept the Squirrels at their feet throughout the game, bossing the attack.

Simon Happygod Msuva
Simon Happygod Msuva Pulse Nigeria

Victor Osimhen - Nigeria

Many of you might argue Victor Osimhen's inclusion in the list as the 22-year-old scored just one against CAR.

Ademetan Abayomi has always dreamt of being a sports journalist. His journey began 11 years ago when he created my first sports news page on Facebook, called "Futball Galore" and from there on his passion for sports journalism grew stronger. Now, he is a Sports News Reporter and Feature Writer where he strives to add value and learn as much as he can.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

