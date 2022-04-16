Betting: 5 Alternative sure options for Manchester City vs Liverpool

The City-Liverpool rivalry has been a fiercely contested one all season with the two sides meeting just 6 days after their entertaining title-deciding 2-2 draw at the Etihad last weekend.

The Blues currently top the Premier league standings with just one point separating unarguably the two best teams in the division.

Pep Guardiola’s men have not lost a single game in their last seven (7) matches in all competitions.

However, the Sky-blue outfit have seemingly dropped in terms of their goal ratio across that period.

City have scored in four (4) out of their last seven in all competitions, failing to score on the remaining occasions - playing out a goalless draw against Portuguese outfit Sporting CP in their Champions league second-leg tie in March, before playing out a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the beginning of the following week.

City also recently in their last outing also failed to score against Atletico Madrid in their Champions league second-leg clash in mid-week, even though the Blues eventually progressed to the semi-finals after doing what needed to be done earlier at the Etihad.

Jurgen Klopp’s men on the other hand have also been undefeated in their last seven(7) fixtures in all competitions.

The Reds have recorded five(5) wins and two(2) high-scoring draws against City themselves and Portuguese giants Benfica in the Champions league in mid-week.

However, Saturday’s clash at Wembley is another chance to contest bragging rights as both sides are seemingly miles ahead of the rest of the teams this season in the Premier league.

Many punters might choose to stick to the status-quo or even abandon this particular game this week.

But before you run away from including this game in your betting slip, it’s always pertinent to know that sports betting is dynamic - providing punters with an array of other options to play apart from the common Home/Away Win option or Home/Away Double Chance or Over 1.5/2.5 goals.

Most times we tend to forget there are lots of events that occur in a football match, from throw -ins , to shots on target, shots off target, first/second-half substitutions and a host of other options.

That being said, here are 6 sure and alternate betting options you can play on today’s FA Cup crunch clash:

1 Under 5.5 bookings

Manchester City and Liverpool have a pretty decent record of bookings, even though the former recently accumulated a total number of 5 cards in the latter stages of their Champions league clash against Atletico in mid-week.

Picking up a high number of cards is an unlikely trait with City - regardless of what happened at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

City had picked up at most, two (2) yellow cards in their previous 6 games before Wednesday's stoppage time scuffle.

Liverpool had picked up at most, one (1) yellow card in their previous 6 as well, with the exception of last weekend against City where they picked up four (4) bookings.

Liverpool as well have a decent record of a low number of bookings and if anything, you can trust Pep Guardiola to ensure his men don’t lose their heads especially against a team like Liverpool on Saturday.

Regardless, both sides hope to be extremely cautious coming into this game.

Guardiola already won the FA Cup trophy in 2019 and would certainly fancy his team’s chances this season as well as the league leaders seek to win a treble this season after missing out on the Carabao cup to imminent opponents Liverpool.

The average odd with most bookmakers for this outcome is 1.32 odds.

2 Manchester City clean sheet - NO

Liverpool have been more lethal in front of goal than their league rivals City.

The Reds have scored in each of their last 7 and even got two goals against the latter in their last encounter.

If anything, one of the surest bets for this game is that The Reds will score regardless of the eventual outcome.

Jurgen Klopp placed 7 first team starters on the bench for Benfica in mid-week including their lethal attacking combo of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah - both of whom would no doubt be fresher for the clash at Wembley today.

Most Bookmakers awarded this option with 1.19 odds.

3 Liverpool Clean sheet - NO

Unlike Liverpool, City have had a tougher week playing the former and Spanish Champions Atletico, twice in the space of two weeks with the Champions set to face their league rivals once again this Saturday.

City’s inability to score against Atletico would no doubt be corrected by Pep Guardiola when they face Liverpool.

Scoring against the Reds is certainly nowhere near being difficult for the Sky-blue outfit, compared to Atletico’s robustly defensive style of play.

Liverpool are more attacking-minded than the Spanish side, hence a balanced game like this is where the Guardiola’s men would thrive regardless of their key player Kevin de Bruyne and Kyle Walker make it in time to play at Wembley.

Betting on City to score is in no way a risk and the most common chance of this happening stands at 1.24 odds.

4 2nd half Over 0.5 Goals

Previous meetings between the two sides have seen an influx of second-half goals, especially coming from their last four (4) fixtures against each other.

Between Liverpool and Manchester City, the second-half has proved to be more productive part of their games, most likely due to the gravity or implication of the result on each occasion.

Even if the first-half fails to impress, the second 45 minutes never does and you can bet on it to repeat itself again on Saturday with most bookmakers awarding it with a decent chance of 1.18 odds.

6 Over 7.5 Corners

Most times in a clash between two high-scoring teams or two teams that dangerously love to attack.

Corner chances are always reasonably high with attempts flying - left, right and center as both sides try to hit the back of the net.

The secret most times to corner betting is that - once a match looks potentially like a chance creation contest between the two teams involved, hence the corner equivalent would most likely be high.

For City and Liverpool, who barely struggle to create clear cut chances, betting on corners is one of the safest options one can play.