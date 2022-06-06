AFCONQ2023

4 things to catch up on as Super Eagles, Peseiro return to Abuja to make amends

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Super Eagles and new manager Jose Peseiro are back to the drawing board at home in Nigeria to begin final preparations for the journey to the Ivory Coast in 2023.

Jose Peseiro takes charge of his first training session in Nigeria.
Jose Peseiro takes charge of his first training session in Nigeria.

The Super Eagles are back home in Nigeria to begin final preparations for the start of their journey to the Ivory Coast in 2023.

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have returned from their tour of the United States of America to put finishing touches to their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers plans.

Super Eagles
Super Eagles Pulse Nigeria

As part of efforts aimed to help new manager Jose Peseiro get acquainted with his new players, the Eagles played two international friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador in the US.

Both matches, however, didn’t go as expected despite improved performances from the lads in what were the first games under Peseiro.

5 players who should not have made Jose Peseiro's first Super Eagles list

What next for Peseiro, Nigeria after back-to-back defeats to Ecuador, Mexico?

Ecuador 1-0 Nigeria: Player ratings as Super Eagles extend winless run to five matches

Nigeria lost both games narrowly, the first was a 2-1 defeat to El Try at the AT & T stadium and the 1-0 loss in the second game against Ecuador in Dallas in the second encounter.

Now, the Eagles are back home in Nigeria to prepare for the big ones - a double-header against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe in the AFCONQ2023.

Here are three things to catch up on as Super Eagles take on Leone Stars, Sao Tome

Super Eagles boss Peseiro and his boys have already started training ahead of the first game slated for this Thursday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, where Ghana famously ended Nigeria's World Cup dreams, on Sunday.

Peseiro will be looking to ensure the Eagles avoid a repeat of what happened during their last visit to the nation’s capital.

Peseiro leads training in Abuja ahead of Sierra Leone clash
Peseiro leads training in Abuja ahead of Sierra Leone clash Pulse Nigeria

Also, the 62-year-old will be working tirelessly with his players to ensure that Nigeria puts an end to the poor run of five matches without a win. The Super Eagles have lost three and drawn two of their last five matches in all competitions.

There were a total of 24 players who took part in the first Super Eagles training session under Peseiro at home. Led by skipper, Ahmen Musa, who missed the tour of the US.

Some Super Eagles stars who made the trip to the US, led by Troost-Ekong in training in Abuja ahead of Sierra Leone clash
Some Super Eagles stars who made the trip to the US, led by Troost-Ekong in training in Abuja ahead of Sierra Leone clash Pulse Nigeria

Other notable players who missed the tour but took part in the session were, Victor Osimhen, Leon Balogun, Samuel Chukwueze, Sadiq Umar and Oghenekaro Etebo amongst others.

Of the 27 players invited by the new boss Peseiro in his updated list, three players missed the first training session in Abuja. The trio are US tour MVP, Calvin Bassey, Shehu Abdullahi and Joe Aribo.

During breakfast and lunch periods, Peseiro was able to meet and familiarize himself with invited players who were unable to make it to the United States for the friendlies, including the captain, Musa, defenders (Zaidu) Sanusi and Balogun, midfielder Etebo and the forwards Chukwueze, Umar and (Ademola) Lookman.

Victor Osimhen is back in the Super Eagles after missing the games against Mexico and Ecuador.
Victor Osimhen is back in the Super Eagles after missing the games against Mexico and Ecuador. Pulse Nigeria

He also met with defender Omeruo, midfielder Onyeka and forward Osimhen, as well as Israel –based goal-tender Adeleye, who were not invited to the friendlies in America but have been called for the AFCON fray.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Kylian Mbappe is set to make his final decision on his future in the coming weeks

    PSG or Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe poised for Ultimate decision

  • Osimhen and Ndidi react to Ondo Massacre

    'We are not safe' - Ndidi, Osimhen react to Ondo massacre

  • Jose Peseiro takes charge of his first training session in Nigeria.

    4 things to catch up on as Super Eagles, Peseiro return to Abuja to make amends

Recommended articles

'We are not safe' - Ndidi, Osimhen react to Ondo massacre

'We are not safe' - Ndidi, Osimhen react to Ondo massacre

French Open Recap: Nadal reclaims his throne as Swiatek sets the new standard

French Open Recap: Nadal reclaims his throne as Swiatek sets the new standard

4 things to catch up on as Super Eagles, Peseiro return to Abuja to make amends

4 things to catch up on as Super Eagles, Peseiro return to Abuja to make amends

Calvin Bassey is like Giorgio Chiellini - Ex-Juventus star reveals Serie A interest in Super Eagles star

Calvin Bassey is like Giorgio Chiellini - Ex-Juventus star reveals Serie A interest in Super Eagles star

Former Chelsea star prays for the families of Ondo terrorist attack victims

Former Chelsea star prays for the families of Ondo terrorist attack victims

'I respect Liverpool' - Sadio Mane clarifies 'humorous' transfer comments after confusion

'I respect Liverpool' - Sadio Mane clarifies 'humorous' transfer comments after confusion

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Which kain nonsense!' - Reactions as Sadio Mane wages revealed amid potential Liverpool exit

Social media reactions to Sadio Mane's reported Liverpool wages

Who has Gerard Pique been allegedly cheating on Shakira with?

Pique and Shakira, who have two children together, have confirmed the news of their split
SCOOP

Moses celebrates wedding anniversary, Oshoala shows off style, Olayinka, Okoye put tattoos on display

Victor Moses celebrates wedding anniversary, Oshoala shows off style, Olayinka, Okoye put tattoos on display

'He always asked me how big my butt is' - Brazilian model reveals how Pique DM'd her behind Shakira's back

Brazilian Instagram model sheds light on Gerard Pique's alleged infidelity to Shakira