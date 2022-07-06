4 Nigerians including Oshoala, nominated for CAF Women's player of the year award

The annual award which seeks to reward Africa's best female football player will see the four Nigerian slug it out with 26 other female players from the continent.

Oshoala currently holds the title of the best woman footballer on the continent, after having won the award for the fourth time in 2019 - a joint record she holds with Super Falcons legend, Perpetua Nkwocha.

Other notable names on the 30-woman list include 2018 winner Thembi Chrestinah Kgatlana, Gabrielle Onguene who finished second behind Oshoala in 2016, and 2017, high-flying Inter Milan striker Ajara Nchout Njoya, and South Africa's midfielder maestros Refiloe Jane and Linda Mothalo.

Asides from Nigeria, 11 other African nations are represented on the nominee list with the award ceremony slated for the 21st of July.

The Full List

Lesege Radiakanyo (Botswana, Double Action)

Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana, Prisons)

Rukiya Bizimana (Burundi, Etoile du Matin)

Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon, Inter Milan)

Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroon, CSKA Moscow)

Jeanette Yango (Cameroon, Fleury)

Rose Bella (Cameroon, Trabzonspor)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana, Avaldsnes IL)

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana, Sekondi Hasacaas)

Perpetual Agyekum (Ghana, Avaldsnes IL)

Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco, AS FAR)

Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco, AS FAR)

Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

Zenatha Coleman (Namibia, Fernerbahce)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria, Atletico Madrid)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria, Tigres UNAL)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bambanani Mbane (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thembi Chrestinah Kgatlana (South Africa, Atletico Madrid)

Jermaine Seoposenwe (South Africa, Braga)

Refiloe Jane (South Africa, AC Milan)

Linda Motlhalo (South Africa, Djurgardens)

Odette Gnintegma (Togo, Raja Ain Harrouda)

Mariem Houij (Tunisia, ALG Spor)

Sabrine Ellouzi (Tunisia, Feyenoord)

Fazila Ikwaput (Uganda, Lady Doves)

Racheal Kundananji (Zambia, Eibar)

Grace Chanda (Zambia, BIIK Kazygurt)

Other Nigerian nominees

In the Young Player of the Year (Women) award category, Super Falcons youngster Gift Monday was nominated alongside nine other players from across the continent.

For the Women’s Club of the Year award, Nigeria's Rivers Angels got nominated alongside Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Ghana’s S.Hasaacas, AS FAR of Morocco, Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea, Egypt’s Wadi Degla, and AS Mande of Mali.