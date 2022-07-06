SUPER FALCONS

4 Nigerians including Oshoala, nominated for CAF Women's player of the year award

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

CAF on Wednesday, unveiled a preliminary women's list of the 30 nominees for the continent’s most prestigious award.

2022 CAF Awards - Women's Player of the Year
2022 CAF Awards - Women's Player of the Year

Super Falcons stars Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Uchenna Kanu have been named by CAF in a nominee list of 30, for the 2022 CAF Women's Player of the Year award.

Recommended articles

The annual award which seeks to reward Africa's best female football player will see the four Nigerian slug it out with 26 other female players from the continent.

Oshoala currently holds the title of the best woman footballer on the continent, after having won the award for the fourth time in 2019 - a joint record she holds with Super Falcons legend, Perpetua Nkwocha.

Asisat Oshoala is a four-time winner of the CAF Women's player of the Year award
Asisat Oshoala is a four-time winner of the CAF Women's player of the Year award Pulse Nigeria

Other notable names on the 30-woman list include 2018 winner Thembi Chrestinah Kgatlana, Gabrielle Onguene who finished second behind Oshoala in 2016, and 2017, high-flying Inter Milan striker Ajara Nchout Njoya, and South Africa's midfielder maestros Refiloe Jane and Linda Mothalo.

ALSO READ: Asisat Oshoala injured, out of WAFCON 2022

South Africa's coach reveals the formula for defeating Super Falcons

WAFCON 2022 Day 4 Roundup: Second group matches start as Senegal, Morocco qualify for quarterfinals

Asides from Nigeria, 11 other African nations are represented on the nominee list with the award ceremony slated for the 21st of July.

Lesege Radiakanyo (Botswana, Double Action)

Refilwe Tholakele (Botswana, Prisons)

Rukiya Bizimana (Burundi, Etoile du Matin)

Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon, Inter Milan)

Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroon, CSKA Moscow)

Jeanette Yango (Cameroon, Fleury)

Rose Bella (Cameroon, Trabzonspor)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana, Avaldsnes IL)

Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana, Sekondi Hasacaas)

Perpetual Agyekum (Ghana, Avaldsnes IL)

Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco, AS FAR)

Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco, AS FAR)

Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

Zenatha Coleman (Namibia, Fernerbahce)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria, Atletico Madrid)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria, Tigres UNAL)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Bambanani Mbane (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thembi Chrestinah Kgatlana (South Africa, Atletico Madrid)

Jermaine Seoposenwe (South Africa, Braga)

Refiloe Jane (South Africa, AC Milan)

Linda Motlhalo (South Africa, Djurgardens)

Odette Gnintegma (Togo, Raja Ain Harrouda)

Mariem Houij (Tunisia, ALG Spor)

Sabrine Ellouzi (Tunisia, Feyenoord)

Fazila Ikwaput (Uganda, Lady Doves)

Racheal Kundananji (Zambia, Eibar)

Grace Chanda (Zambia, BIIK Kazygurt)

In the Young Player of the Year (Women) award category, Super Falcons youngster Gift Monday was nominated alongside nine other players from across the continent.

Young sensation Gift Monday has been nominated in two categories
Young sensation Gift Monday has been nominated in two categories AFP

For the Women’s Club of the Year award, Nigeria's Rivers Angels got nominated alongside Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Ghana’s S.Hasaacas, AS FAR of Morocco, Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea, Egypt’s Wadi Degla, and AS Mande of Mali.

In addition to the Young Player of the Year award, Gift Monday was also nominated for CAF Interclub Player of the Year alongside Rivers Angels star, Maryann Ezenagu.

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • 2022 CAF Awards - Women's Player of the Year

    4 Nigerians including Oshoala, nominated for CAF Women's player of the year award

  • Super Falcons wings clipped by relentless South Africa

    BREAKING: Asisat Oshoala injured, out of WAFCON 2022

  • Laporta boasts as Barcelona unveil Kessie

    'Barca is African' - Laporta boasts as Barcelona unveil Kessie

Recommended articles

4 Nigerians including Oshoala, nominated for CAF Women's player of the year award

4 Nigerians including Oshoala, nominated for CAF Women's player of the year award

BREAKING: Asisat Oshoala injured, out of WAFCON 2022

BREAKING: Asisat Oshoala injured, out of WAFCON 2022

'Barca is African' - Laporta boasts as Barcelona unveil Kessie

'Barca is African' - Laporta boasts as Barcelona unveil Kessie

Check out this amazing Cristiano Ronaldo Art

Check out this amazing Cristiano Ronaldo Art

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

Inaki Williams announces decision to switch to Ghana in Spanish

Inaki Williams announces decision to switch to Ghana in Spanish

Trending

Clubless Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali surprisingly rejects ₦9.9million salary

Kelechi Nwakali rejected an offer from FC Zurich

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

Four players who didn't deserve to be nominated for CAF Player of the Year
SUPER FALCONS

WAFCON 2022: Profiling Nigeria’s 25-woman squad to Morocco

Super Falcons' contingent to the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco