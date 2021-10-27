4 NPFL players who deserve Super Eagles call-up

Here are four NPFL stars who Gernot Rohr may want to seriously consider in the future.

Olorunleke Ojo - Enyimba

Ojo is the current No. 1 choice goalkeeper for Enyimba. He has had a solid career, one that can only get better as time progresses.

He has been decisive so far for the People's Elephants at the continental. In addition, Ojo's calmness in goal along with his excellent judgment make him a prospect worth considering for Rohr.

Samson Gbadebo - Akwa United

The most basic mentality a player needs to possess in order to earn himself a call-up to the national team entails a strict focus on bettering their club form.

Gbadebo has undoubtedly achieved that at Akwa United. The central defender undoubtedly deserves a shot at playing for his country.

Bilal Yakubu - Enyimba

Enyimba's dynamic right-back may only be experiencing his second season in Aba, but the defender has carved out quite the reputation already.

Yakubu possesses great strength, pace, and positional awareness, while his dribbling and tackling ability make him a constant threat both on and off the ball.

Regular glimpses of the full-back's quality should mean a Super Eagles call-up isn't too far away.

Mutiu Adeolu - Rivers United

Strong and composed leadership is a high-ranking trademark for a Nigerian center-back and Rivers United have that in Mutiu Adeolu.

The center back not only has the makings of an old-school defender but can combine that ruthless quality with a modern-day ball-playing attribute that so many defenders possess.

Adeolu was also a regular fixture for Lobi Stars in the second half of last season and was the reason why Rivers United signed him.

---

Ademetan Abayomi has always dreamt of being a sports journalist. His journey began 11 years ago when he created my first sports news page on Facebook, called "Futball Galore" and from there on his passion for sports journalism grew stronger. Now, he is a Sports News Reporter and Feature Writer where he strives to add value and learn as much as he can.

---