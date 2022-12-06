NPFL/Dozy Super Cup: 3SC boss Ogunbote reacts to facing Insurance, ex-clubs Rangers & Enyimba

Shooting Stars were drawn against newly promoted side Bendel Insurance in the opening game of the competition on Monday.

Pulse Nigeria

3SC and Insurance will take to the pitch in the first game of the competition before the big game between Rangers International and Enyimba FC.

Stars boss, Ogunbote, spoke exclusively to Pulse Sports Nigeria from at the venue of the draw at the Elegant Hotels and Suites in Victoria Island.

Here are the key talking points from the experienced gaffer

On playing Bendel Insurance first

Ahead of the first game against the returning giant, Ogunbote noted that it was a good situation for his Ibadan-based team.

"If we don't play them in the first game, we would play them in one of the games," he noted.

Pulse Nigeria

"It's good for us, the four teams are traditional teams and playing (Bendel) Insurance first is good for us."

What fans can expect from 3SC

Shooting Stars are a very popular team in the Southwest and will practically be home in Ikenne when the competition kicks off later today. For Ogunbote, the Oluyole Warriors are ready to deliver a good game for fans.

ece-auto-gen

"We want to see a good game, and my definition of a good game is beauty in the game and success."

"We want people to see what we are made of, and we want to see the strength of the team, too. So, people will be able to form an opinion at the end of the day in the tournament."

3SC to experiment

Ogunbote has promised fans of Shooting Stars to expect more young players to feature at the NPFL and Dozy Foundation Super Cup.

"Yes, there is no way I'd have a team without junior professionals. I have many of them I am going to introduce in the competition."

Pulse Nigeria

"This is the time you want to expose them. But there is a difference between a friendly match and a tournament. It's (Super Cup) still a friendly but because of the tag 'tournament,' it is a cup tie and it makes it more dignifying, competitive and demanding."

"Whatever you play in the game, you're exposing to the league."

On facing former clubs Rangers and Enyimba

After the game against Insurance, 3SC will face Rangers and Enyimba, two clubs Ogunbote has managed in the NPFL.