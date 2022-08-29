35 Flamingos invited for 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India

Tosin Abayomi
After the Falconets elimination, attention turns to Flamingos preparation for 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

Nigeria's U-17 women's national team known as the Flamingos have commenced preparation for the upcoming FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India.

On Monday, August 29 Head Coach Bankole Olowookere invited 35 players to camp for the tournament in India.

The 2022 edition of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup will take place in the month of October.

Following the elimination of the Falconets by the Netherlands at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup attention now turns to the Flamingos.

There were concerns about the Flamingos participation at the World Cup after world football governing body FIFA suspended tournament hosts India.

The ban has been lifted and the 35 Flamingos invited will now report with their training kits, medical certificate of fitness and international passport at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja on Tuesday, August 30 2022.

To qualify for the World Cup, the Flamingos defeated the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt and Ethiopia winning five of their six matches in the process.

The Flamingos are in Group B of the 7th edition along with Germany, Chile and New Zealand.

35 Flamingos invited

Goalkeepers: Faith Omilana (Naija Ratels); Linda Jiwuaku (Confluence Queens); Jessica Chikamso (Rivers Angels); Uchechi Onyechere (Heartland Queens); Comfort Erhabor (UK-based)

Defenders: Miracle Usani (Abia Angels); Tumininu Adeshina (Naija Ratels); Iniobong Umanah (Nasarawa Amazons); Olamide Oyinlola (Naija Ratels); Confidence Nwora (Nasarawa Amazons); Comfort Folorunsho (Delta Queens); Mamuzo Edafe (Rivers Angels); Immaculate Effiong (Abia Angels); Ekezie Onyedikachi (Heartland Queens); Blessing Sunday (Edo Queens); Marylin Essien (Rivers Angels)

Midfielders: Alima Alasse (IFK Goteborg, Sweden); Bisola Mosaku (Kazeem Eletu Queens); Blessing Emmanuel (Naija Ratels); Taiwo Afolabi (Delta Queens); Mary Aderemi (Bayelsa Queens); Chidera Okenwa (Abia Angels)

Forwards: Daniella Alali (LA Galaxy, USA); Tolulope Adubairo (Arsenal Women, England); Amarachi Ndudim (Abia Angels); Mary Lucky (Heartland Queens); Edidiong Etimi (Bayelsa Queens); Ijeoma Onweagba (Ibom Angels); Odinaka Odoh (Honey Badgers); Opeyemi Ajakaye (FC Robo Queens); Aminat Bello (Naija Ratels); Alvine Dah-Zossu (Osun Babes); Kafayat Bashiru (Bayelsa Queens); Yetunde Ayantosho (Osun Babes); Udeme Ukoh (Ibom Angels)

