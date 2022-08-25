35 Champions League group stage records you should know about before September 6

UCL

Champions League group stage records you should know about before September 6

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

With Cristiano Ronaldo set to rather play in the Europa League with Manchester United, will anybody be breaking some of the group stage records he set?

Often regarded as 'Mr Champions League' Cristiano Ronaldo could be missing out on playing in the competition if he stays with Manchester United this season
Often regarded as 'Mr Champions League' Cristiano Ronaldo could be missing out on playing in the competition if he stays with Manchester United this season

Ahead of the 2022/23 Champions League season, here are some group stage records of this prestigious competition.

From players, to clubs, to matches, to country records, here are all you need to know about the group stages of the Champions League from the 1992/93 season, not including second group stages of the 1999/20 season to the 2002/23 season.

98 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

95 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid, Porto)

81 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris)

76 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Paris)

73 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

56 Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid)

56 Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund, Bayern)

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi Pulse Nigeria

5 Luiz Adriano (BATE Borisov 0-7 Shakhtar, 21 October 2014)

11 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2015/16)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, 2017/18) and Sebastien Haller (Ajax, 2021/22)

10.96 seconds Jonas (Valencia 3-1 Leverkusen, 1 November 2011)

1:09 Inigo Martínez (Manchester United 1-0 Real Sociedad, 23 October 2013)

8 minutes Bafetimbi Gomis (Dinamo Zagreb 1-7 Lyon, 7 December 2011)

16 years 18 days Youssoufa Moukoko (Zenit 1-2 Dortmund, 8 December 2020)

17 years 40 days Ansu Fati (Inter 1-2 Barcelona, 10 December 2019)

Ansu Fati
Ansu Fati Pulse Nigeria

43 years 252 days Marco Ballotta (Real Madrid 3-1 Lazio, 11 December 2007)

38 years 59 days Francesco Totti (CSKA Moskva 1-1 Roma, 25 November 2014)

26 Barcelona, Real Madrid

25 Bayern, Porto

333 Real Madrid

323 Barcelona

372 Real Madrid

334 Barcelona

26 Real Madrid

Real Madrid
Real Madrid Pulse Nigeria

25 Real Madrid (since 1997/98)

18 Barcelona

13 Barcelona (2007/08 to 2019/20)

10 AC Milan (1992/93), Paris Saint-Germain (1994/95), Spartak Moskva (1995/96), Barcelona (2002/03), Real Madrid (2011/12, 2014/15), Bayern München (2019/20, 2021/22), Ajax (2021/22), Liverpool (2021/22)

AEK Athens (2002/03)

25 Paris Saint-Germain (2017/18)

Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Imago

24 BATE Borisov (2014/15), Legia Warszawa (2016/17)

1 AC Milan (1992/93), Ajax (1995/96), Juventus (1996/97, 2004/05), Villarreal (2005/06), Liverpool (2005/06), Chelsea (2005/06), Manchester United (2010/11), Monaco (2014/15), Paris Saint-Germain (2015/16), Barcelona (2017/18), Manchester City (2020/21)

0 Deportivo (2004/05), Maccabi Haifa (2009/10), Dinamo Zagreb (2016/17)

6 Zenit (2013/14), Roma (2015/16)

12 Paris Saint-Germain (1997/98), Napoli (2013/14)

12 Dortmund 8-4 Legia Warszawa (22 November 2016)

8-0 Liverpool 8-0 Besiktas (6 November 2007), Real Madrid 8-0 Malmo (8 December 2015)

4-4 Hamburg 4-4 Juventus (13 September 2000), Bayer Leverkusen 4-4 Roma (20 October 2015), Chelsea 4-4 Ajax (5 November 2019)

Chelsea 4-4 Ajax (5 November 2019)
Chelsea 4-4 Ajax (5 November 2019) Getty Images

308 2019/20

53 2019/20 Group B

100 Spain

96 England

86 Germany, Italy

13 Germany, Spain

11 France

10 England, Italy

34 Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine

Source: UEFA.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

35 Champions League group stage records you should know about before September 6

35 Champions League group stage records you should know about before September 6

Why Super Eagles star will miss Salzburg's Champions League clash against Chelsea

Why Super Eagles star will miss Salzburg's Champions League clash against Chelsea

Why the 22/23 Champions League season should be tagged the homecoming

Why the 22/23 Champions League season should be tagged the "homecoming"

Benzema named player of the year following stellar season with Real Madrid

Benzema named player of the year following stellar season with Real Madrid

'Octopus Ciro' - Immobile backs Lukaku to beat Osimhen to highest goalscorer this season

'Octopus Ciro' - Immobile backs Lukaku to beat Osimhen to highest goalscorer this season

UCL: Calvin Bassey and Victor Osimhen collide as Ajax draw Napoli, Liverpool and Rangers.

UCL: Calvin Bassey and Victor Osimhen collide as Ajax draw Napoli, Liverpool and Rangers.

Trending

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

Chidera Ejuke (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

Falconets come back to beat Canada and end group stage perfect
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigerians hail penalty queen Esther Onyenezide as Falconets come back to beat Canada

Alex Iwobi has improved under Frank Lampard while Dele Alli continues to struggle
SUPER EAGLES

Dele Alli will be angry at Lampard, Iwobi - Redknapp