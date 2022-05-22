3 ways Arsenal could steal Champions League qualification

Newcastle outclassed Arsenal Screenshot/Internet Archive

Arsenal has all but lost their Champions League spot, sitting a single point behind Tottenham heading into the final round of fixtures.

Although Arteta is content with his usual mediocrity, many Arsenal fans are unhappy with the team's drop in form and would be hoping for a miracle on the final day to steal the final Champions League spot.

Here are all the ways Arsenal could still qualify for next season's Champions League:

A Teemu Pukki Masterclass

Once again Finnish striker Teemu Pukki has been the shining light in a poor Norwich side. With 11 goals and four assists in a side which struggles to create chances, the 32-year-old striker has played a part in 61 per cent of his team's goals thus far.

With Tottenham losing to sides like AS Mura, Middlesbrough and Burnley, the north London blood in them make them vulnerable to an upset.

Nketiah channels his inner Henry

In recent weeks, Eddie Nketiah has shown that he deserves a chance at becoming a starting striker at the Emirates Stadium.

With a brace in the shock win against Chelsea, and another against Leeds, the academy product has forced the more experienced Alexandre Lacazette out of his starting berth.

Arsenal needs to win by 16 goals and hope for a favour from Norwich. Let's hope Nketiah can provide a few of the goals Arsenal need on the day.

The unexplainable

When it comes to the most unthinkable and unbelievable things, Arsenal stands heads and shoulders above most clubs. A side which has done the unthinkable, going a whole season unbeaten is somehow the same side that signed a declining Willian on a three-year deal -unexplainable!

Mikel Arteta rallied his troops to remain hopeful until the final whistle on Sunday afternoon, so the Spanish tactician could have a secret weapon up his sleeve. Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min could pull up blank against the impervious partnership of Grant Hanley and Andrew Omobamidele.

Anyway the tide turns if Arteta's men are to qualify, they would need an absolute miracle.