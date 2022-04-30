3 interesting things to expect from the PL this weekend and Man United

The Nigerian duo will be involved in two important relegation dog fights as they look to help their clubs, Watford and Everton, avoid the drop. But apart from the relegation battle, the rat race for the Champions League spots and the race for the PL title will also come into focus this matchday.

Here are three (3) things for you to expect from matchday 35 this weekend.

Relegation dog fights to heat up as Watford host Burnley

This is certainly one of the games of the weekend anywhere in the world, with two direct rivals going head-to-head.

Watford believe (they really have plenty of belief) that they can survive the drop and still have a fair chance to do just that.

The Hornets will have to walk the talk on Saturday when they host Burnley at the Vicarage Road.

Both clubs are separated by just two points with Burnley looking in better shape going into this particularly decisive match.

The Clarets have given themselves a good chance of staying in the Premier League after taking seven points from a possible nine since former manager Sean Dyche was sacked.

Two wins and a draw have seen them move out of relegation waters, at least for now and will be looking to make it back-to-back wins for the first time in a very long while when they face fellow troubled club, Watford.

The Hornets are in a much-deeper mess after four successive defeats, including a 5-1 demolition by Manchester City in the last match, have left them 19th on the table, nine points off their visitors, Burnley, who occupy the 17th position.

Elsewhere in the relegation dog fight, another Super Eagles star, this time, Alex Iwobi, will be looking to help his club, Everton also beat the drop when they host Chelsea at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Toffees have a huge challenge on their hands, they take on Thomas Tuchel's Blues, who will be looking to get a result as they look to distance themselves from the Champions League rat race.

Former Chelsea boss and legend, Frank Lampard, will be banking on his Super Eagles playmaker, Iwobi, to get something positive out of this game against his former club.

Title contenders to pull through despite tricky away trips

It does look like the Premier League title race will go down to the last game this season as Manchester City and Liverpool simply do not want to drop points.

Both teams are flying and I expect that to remain the case despite facing two tricky away opponents.

However, on paper, it seems the Reds from Merseyside have the sterner test ad they face the resurgent and ever-improving Newcastle United.

The Magpies have definitely forgotten what relegation is following an incredible work done by their manager, Eddie Howe.

Howe has managed to turn the fortunes of the latest moneybags around since he took over reigns and with 12 points from a possible 12 in the last four matches, Newcastle have moved from relegation favourites to European football contenders.

However, this weekend, they face Jurgen Klopp's quadruple-chasing efficient machines and killjoy experts, Liverpool, who look set to derail Howe's fast train in a bid to sustain an ambitious target.

At Elland Road, Leeds United haven't had much luck with their new manager Jesse Marsch. The Lilly Whites welcome to their home another efficient match in defending champions, Manchester City, who should have no problems dispatching the worst defense in the PL this season.

It's not a question of if Manchester City will win but how many goals Leeds United will concede.

Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham to provide a twist in Champions League rat race

Finally, this weekend will see the rat race continue in the top four after Manchester United and their wonderful interim boss, Ralf Rangnick, decided to make the race for Champions League places a straight fight between two North London rivals, Arsenal and Tottenham.

First up, fifth-placed Tottenham will have a chance to leapfrog the Gunners into fourth place, at least for 24 hours, when they host Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman's Leicester City on Saturday.

Then, on Sunday, it's a London Derby when Arsenal travel to the Olympic Stadium to face West Ham United.

Tottenham and Arsenal are separated by two points, which means this weekend will be decisive for both clubs.

Bonus - just for Manchester United fans oh

Yes, let me make Manchester United fans happy with this little bonus and glimmer of hope.

For all their flip-flop under Interim boss, Ralf Rangnick remains a man in demand after putting pen to paper as the 'ideal man' to manage Austria's national football team, perhaps there is still something good that can come out of this ridiculously poor season.

Rangnick's flip-flop Red Devils are just five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with three games to go, albeit, United have played two more games than the Gunners and Spurs, two of their rivals for the final Champions League spot.