It’s going to be a make or mar game for the three-time African champions, who recently lost their first ever FIFA World Cup qualifier to CAR, as they look forward to remarkable outing in Cameroon.

Despite the 1-0 loss, Nigeria still retains their leadership of group C, with six points from two previous games and sit pretty well on the log, ahead of Cape Verde and Central Africa Republic who have four points each.

A win over the Les Fauves will ease the passage of the Eagles to the knockout phase of the qualifying series.

Coach Gernot Rohr and his charges must do the following to overcome the Central Africans.

1 . Nigeria beat Cape Verde 2-1 away from home, to record their first ever away win in the 2022

World Cup qualifying series with the absence of key players, mostly UK-based; Balogun, Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Iheachao, Alex Iwobi, Joe Aribo etc.

Rohr is expected to ring few changes to the squad, and field at least 60 percent of the players that featured against the Blue Sharks, in our last away fixture.

2 . Kenneth Omeruo, Chigozie Awaziem and Abdullahi Shehu combined well for the Super Eagles against Cape Verde at the back in a three-man defense, they should replace the overrated ‘Oyinbo Wall’ of Ekong and Balogun, alongside Jamilu Collins who was poor in Nigeria’s game against CAR.

In the absence of Alex Iwobi, captain Ahmed Musa who came in the last game as substitute in Lagos and showed some flashes of brilliance, playing in an usual position in the midfield, should take the place of Aribo who failed to impress against the Les Fauves.

Ola Aina, Moses Simon, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Kalu and Taiwo Awoniyi who had is debut should start the game alongside goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho.

3. The German tactician should revert to the formation he used against Cape Verde, and approach the game with more attacking players who are capable of putting the ball in the back of the net. [Pulse Contributor's opinoin]

Olawale Quadry is a Mass Communication graduate, creative writer and pundit with eight years of experience and deep knowledge of Nigerian sports.

