3 things Ferran Torres would bring to Barcelona

Ferran, who has been a priority for Xavi, has finally sealed the deal to move back to Spain. Although he hasn't played for City since September due to a foot injury, he will join the Catalan club in January despite Barca's financial troubles.

Reports in the media suggested that Xavi Hernandez was keen on bringing the winger to the club, as he is crucial to his system. While Ferran is a welcome addition to bolster the Barcelona team, there are a lot of things he brings to the club, who are in dire need of reinforcements.

1. Wing option

Ferran is arguably one of the best wingers in Europe. The 21-year-old possesses the qualities of a modern winger. He is able to play on either flank and is two-footed. Ferran has important qualities such as pace, creativity, technique, and close control at speed, which enables him to take on opponents and overload the flanks. Xavi has always spoken of his desire to play with wide wingers; however, there is a very little option in the wings for Xavi.

The Barca coach has had to make do with Ousmane Dembele, Yusuf Demir, and Abde Ezzalzouli on the wings. On occasion, he has even had to play youngster Pablo Gavi on the wings. Ferran will be a good option on either wing.

2. Centre-forward option

There is currently a dearth of center-forward options at Barcelona. Sergio Aguero was forced to retire from the club after his health challenges, Martin Braithwaite is out injured, and Luuk de Jong has not impressed since his arrival.

Ferran presents a wonderful centre-forward option for the club. The former Valencia player has proven that he can play through the middle for Spain and Manchester City. His skill set will be an asset to Xavi Hernandez and the rest of the Barcelona squad.

3. Goals