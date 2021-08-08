3 talking points from Wilfred Ndidi’s Community Shield performance

Leicester City’s quite dramatic 1–0 Community Shield win may not be predictive of what’s to come in the 2021/22 season, but some observers were pleased by the Foxes’ success over Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

In the traditional curtain-raiser, Pep Guardiola’s team were beaten by last season’s FA Cup winners, with Kelechi Iheanacho netting a late penalty to seal the win against a second-string Cityzens.

Wilfred Ndidi was one of four Leicester players to complete the game and the only one that didn’t start in defence — three of the Foxes quartet that finished the game played at the back.

While there’s a tendency to label the encounter at the Home of Football a glorified friendly, comments by Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola in recent years suggest otherwise.

Given Ndidi’s decent-to-good performances, what was remarkable about the Nigeria superstar’s showing against the Manchester outfit?

Stats

Interestingly, the midfielder didn’t lead for tackles made against the defending Premier League champions, although his five tackles ranked second behind teammate Ricardo Pereira (eight).

The right-back also won more total duels than the West African, just about pipping Ndidi 10–7 for tussles won in the game.

Rodgers’ top defensive midfielder, however, made a joint-high three interceptions, a stat he shared with wide attacker Harvey Barnes.

Interestingly, the Nigerian committed no fouls throughout the 90 minutes, a truly impressive stat owing to his style and volume of times he gets stuck in.

Questions over his role in the build-up phase

A reservation over Ndidi has been his ability in ball progression and press resistance — or lack thereof — and this was nearly exploited a couple of times in each half where City players seemed to make a concerted effort to close him down.

The Cityzens successfully forced turnovers in those situations but their decision-making in the final third left a lot to be desired and they couldn’t profit.

Without a doubt, it’s a facet of the Nigerian’s game that, perhaps, counts as his major weakness.

Rodgers’ decision to play him in midfield

Owing to the horrific injury suffered by Wesley Fofana in a mid-week friendly against Villarreal and Jonny Evans’ continued struggles to recover from injury, there were murmurings that the ex-Liverpool boss would utilise Ndidi at centre-back.

However, the Super Eagle was deployed in a midfield pairing alongside Youri Tielemans with Daniel Amartey filling in at the back with Caglar Soyuncu.

Despite Ndidi’s adeptness at centre-back — last season’s showings in that position indicated he can still do a job in that role — the 24-year-old’s strengths are evidently magnified in the middle of the park and need to play there, rather than intermittently moonlight in central defence.

