A 23-man Super Eagles squad has been announced ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho in November.

We discuss some talking points from the squad.

1. Musa returns to prove his relevance

Ahmed Musa didn't hit top gear for the Super Eagles at AFCON 2019 (CAF) CAF

Ahmed Musa is back with the Super Eagles for the first time since AFCON 2019. Musa was not part of the Super Eagles squad for the friendly games against Ukraine and Brazil in September and October respectively.

For the games against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho, Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has recalled Musa who now has another point to prove.

Musa has not been the same player who got call-ups because of his exploits with club football, but he has remained a fan favourite as a consistent performer for the Super Eagles. That is why his underwhelming performance at AFCON 2019 was a surprise.

He is now back with another opportunity to prove that he can still be an important player in the Super Eagles setup.

2. No place for Leon Balogun

Leon Balogun has been put on standby due to his lack of game time at Brighton (Twitter/Leon Balogun) Twitter

After years in the Super Eagles as a guaranteed starter, Leon Balogun has finally lost his place in the team due to his inability to get game time at Brighton & Hove.

This season, Balogun has not made a single appearance for Brighton & Hove and although he was invited for the friendly games against Ukraine and Brazil, Rohr has finally and rightly dropped the defender.

This has also been coming for Balogun who has reportedly become disgruntled after he lost his place in the starting XI.

3. Akpeyi is back after AFCON 2019 horror

Daniel Akpeyi was the first choice goalkeeper at AFCON 2019 but he failed to impress (Getty Images)

The scapegoat for Super Eagles’ failure to at least get to the final of AFCON 2019 was Daniel Akpeyi who was heavily criticized especially for Algeria’s last-minute winner in the second half. Akpeyi was then snubbed for the games against Ukraine and with Francis Uzoho’s form in those friendlies and the emergence of Maduka Okoye, it looked like there would be no place for the South Africa-based goalkeeper anymore.

But two situations have made his return possible. First was the long-term injury to Uzoho and Akpeyi’s resurgence at Kaizer Chiefs. In four games so far this season, the Nigerian goalkeeper has conceded just one goal and pulled up several fantastic saves. He was named the Man of the Match after coming on as a substitute against Baroka in September and saved two penalties to help Chiefs win a shoot-out in a Telkom Knockout quarter-final clash against Cape Town City.

With Akpeyi, Rohr has returned to a goalkeeper he knows very well after being left with Okoye who everyone is still unsure of and Ikechukwue Ezenwa who has not played competitive football for more than five months.