3 talking points from Chelsea’s pre-season victory over Bournemouth

11 times did the Blues fall behind in the Premier League last season, but only twice were they able to mount turnarounds under Frank Lampard or the German. They fell to defeats on eight occasions — including potentially damaging losses at home to Arsenal and on the final day at Aston Villa — while their only draw came in that rip-roaring 3-3 result against West Bromwich Albion in late September.

Against Scott Parker’s men, the West London side fell behind to Emiliano Marcondes’ strike after 66 minutes. However, Chelsea fought back with quickfire goals from Armando Broja and Ike Ugbo to seal a 2-1 victory at the Vitality Stadium.

Tuchel had spoken pre-game for the need to carry their training intensity into the encounter and he was probably pleased with the effort and industry on show.

Having said that, what else was remarkable in Tuesday’s friendly?

CHELSEA ARE LIKELY TO STICK TO A THREE-MAN DEFENCE

This had been suggested and the Blues’ so far quiet summer window equally indicates nothing will change with the formation employed in Tuchel’s first full season in West London.

The European champions began with a 3-4-3, with Dujon Sterling and Malang Sarr flanking Lewis Baker at the back.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Marcos Alonso acted as wing-backs, while the pair of Danny Drinkwater and Connor Gallagher played in tandem in the middle of the park.

In attack, a lively Hakim Ziyech and rather underwhelming Christian Pulisic played either side of Tammy Abraham.

There were personnel changes after half-time and midway through the second half, but the five-time Premier League champions didn’t shift from a back three.

3-1-4-2 SYSTEM STILL NEEDS SOME WORK

A notable tweak at the break was the introduction of Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in midfield. This prompted a midfield change to Gallagher playing as the holding midfielder, while the aforementioned pair were deployed as free-8’s.

However, the Blues lost their dominance of the game and Bournemouth capitalised on spaces afforded in the middle of the park to wrest control after the interval.

By extension, this led to the West Londoners being overwhelmed by their hosts and Bournemouth unsurprisingly scored their goal during this period.

Evidently seeing how badly his team struggled, Tuchel seemed to instruct Loftus-Cheek to drop slightly deeper alongside Gallagher and Chelsea regained control.

Whether this approach will be utilised next season remains to be seen. On the evidence of Tuesday night, though, it obviously needs to be perfected.

CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI

While there were several notable performances — Hakim Ziyech impressed, Armando Broja thrived despite his youth, Danny Drinkwater’s passing range opened up the pitch and Gallagher’s tenacity was admirable — it was Hudson-Odoi who arguably shone brightest at right wing-back.

Tuchel is obviously an admirer, having initially favoured the direct winger from the get-go after his appointment in late January.

However, the 20-year-old’s inconsistency frustrated the former Borussia Dortmund boss leading to fewer appearances in Chelsea’s run-in.

Indeed, 2021/22 will be a huge year for the wide attacker provided the hitherto inconsistency is eschewed.

