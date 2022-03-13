NNL

3 MAJOR takeaways from Sporting Lagos latest win

Izuchukwu Akawor
Backed by Paystack's co-founder, it seems Sporting Lagos are beginning to find their feet in the Nigeria National League.

Agada wheels away in ecstasy after scoring the winner.
Sporting made it back-to-back victories for the first time in their history after another win at home.

Sporting Lagos made their fans proud again following a 2-1 win over a gallant Nnewi United side.

Two goals in either half from Chukwuma Ukoh and Naphtali Agada saw Sporting continue their unbeaten start to the 2022 NNL campaign.

Chukwuma Ukoh has been involved in three goals (2 goals, 1 assist) in four matches in the NNL.
Ukoh has now scored two goals and assisted another one in four matches for Sporting in the NNL.

Nnewi United didn't go down without a fight, however, But the hosts survived a late scare after United pulled one goal back to make it two wins and two draws in their first four matches.

Agada wheels away in ecstasy after scoring the winner.
That said, Pulse Sports Nigeria analyst, Tunde, who attended his first Sporting Lagos home game this season, provides three major takeaways from another exciting atmosphere at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Sunday.

Well, despite both sides scoring three goals in the game combined, Tunde was not that impressed by what he saw on the pitch.

"It was a typical Nigerian football," Tunde said.

"I didn't come expecting much tactical play from either side and they didn't prove me wrong. Not to say it was a bad game but it wasn't a game where you go with a pad (this writer had a note o) to write out anything. There was nothing to write (laughs mischievously). It was just two teams playing and one that scored more goals, that's it."

"Sporting were buoyed by the home fans and that gave them a lot of confidence. But not with a clear pattern."

Well, it does seem something actually impressed Tunde - the fans and the vuvuzela-induced atmosphere in the Stadium.

The Teslim Balogun Stadium is a noisy and lively place when Sporting Lagos are playing.
"The biggest takeaway is probably the atmosphere, everywhere was lively and buoyant. Ultimately, that was the most important part of the day."

Back to things that didn't impress Tunde, who says the players have a lot of work to do to satisfy his "high football taste".

"Maybe it's because my taste in football is very high or I am high, I don't know. But I cannot pick out one particular player and say; 'oh, wow, this person was fantastic,' no."

Tunde wants to see better football and a clear style of play from Sporting Lagos.
"Sporting Lagos had a decent game, their no.9 was hardworking, he ran everything and had a very good chance he probably should have scored a good goal from. That particular moment was impressive. But overall gameplay, I can't pick out a standout player."

Meanwhile, there were a couple of stars at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Sunday led by the duo of popular musicians, Falz and Laycon, who took charge of the Half time show, were amongst the fans who helped cheer Sporting to victory.

In conclusion, Tunde was happy Sporting Lagos won, as per Lagos boy and can't wait to come back for the next one.

"I am happy they won," he concludes. "They are a Lagos team and I am a Lagos boy. So, I wanted them to win. With that atmosphere, it would have been a letdown if they didn't win."

On coming back for the next home game, Tunde says, why not?

"Yes, why not? With the atmosphere, whether the game is good or not, the atmosphere is good - you meet people, socialise, and network. It's fun and there is something for everyone."

Sporting Lagos will be home next on March 27, against FC One Rocket.

