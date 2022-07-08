3 prominent footballers who have been assassinated

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on Friday, July 8, reminding us of three unfortunate times footballers suffered the same fate.

The murder of Senzo Meyiwa shook the world, particularly the football scene, in 2014
The murder of Senzo Meyiwa shook the world, particularly the football scene, in 2014

Shock waves were sent around the World on Friday following the news of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Recommended articles

Abe -- shot dead by a disgruntled Japanese man in his 40s -- had been Japan's longest-serving prime minister having been in office from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020, before resigning due to health reasons.

His death unfortunately brings back memories of times professional football players suffered the same fate.

The death former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe brings back memories of professional footballers who suffered the same fate.
The death former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe brings back memories of professional footballers who suffered the same fate. Reuters

From an assassination due to an own goal at a World Cup to a home invasion, here are three times the dastardly act of murder, had a footballer on the receiving end.

ALSO READ: 6 footballers who have been arrested or banned for cocaine possession

Maradona's death: 8 people to land in court after heart attack killed Argentine legend

Meet 6 players who were caught cheating like Pique on Shakira

In 2015, former El Salvador national team footballer Alfredo Pacheco was shot dead from point blank range with a shot to the abdomen, in the city of Santa Ana, just a few miles off the country's capital San Salvador.

Alfredo Pacheco played for El Salvador from 2002 to 2013, and was before his death, the country's most-capped player
Alfredo Pacheco played for El Salvador from 2002 to 2013, and was before his death, the country's most-capped player Pulse Nigeria

Pacheco who was a defender for El Salvador's national team was also the country's most-capped player.

But in 2013, the Salvadorean Football Federation banned him and 12 other players for life for match-fixing, messing up his career.

The motive behind his killing which happened two years later, was never revealed, with Police saying that the two other people Pacheco was discussing with at the gas station at the time of the shooting, were wounded.

Alfredo Pacheco played in the MLS in 2009 with NY Red Bulls
Alfredo Pacheco played in the MLS in 2009 with NY Red Bulls Pulse Nigeria

Pacheco spent his career playing for top clubs in El Salvador, but most prominently, spent a season in the Major Soccer League (MLS), playing on loan at the New York Red Bulls.

He played 86 games for his country.

In 2014, South Africa's first-choice goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was murdered in a robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's house in Vosloorus, southeast of Johannesburg, South Africa.

Meyiwa's death came amid the country's high crime and murder rates and sparked outrage, with the likes of then-President Jacob Zuma, calling for his killers to be found.

Senzo Meyiwa was given the Bafana Bafana captain's armband in all of his last four games that he played in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification
Senzo Meyiwa was given the Bafana Bafana captain's armband in all of his last four games that he played in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification Pulse Nigeria

Three people were believed to have been involved in the shooting, but one was arrested and charged in court. He was released a month later due to a lack of evidence.

Meyiwa was given a state funeral, with the then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter calling his killing a "senseless, tragic loss."

Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas shared a photo on Instagram of Meyiwa holding Casillas' Real Madrid jersey.

During the 1994 FIFA World Cup, Colombian defender Andres Escobar was shot six times in a parking lot in Medellín, in his native Colombia.

In 2010, a documentary film titled The Two Escobars was released, featuring the life of footballer Andres Escobar and the infamous drug lord, Pablo.
In 2010, a documentary film titled The Two Escobars was released, featuring the life of footballer Andres Escobar and the infamous drug lord, Pablo. Pulse Nigeria

Escobar had, before his return to his country, scored an own goal in Colombia's second group match against the United States during the 1994 FIFA World Cup, inadvertently aiding Colombia's elimination from the competition.

Five days after Colombia's elimination, Escobar went clubbing with his friends but was assassinated by two of three men he had argued with within the parking lot.

Andres Escobar featured 51 times for Colombia
Andres Escobar featured 51 times for Colombia Pulse Nigeria

It was reported that one of Escobar's killer shouted "Gol!" ("Goal!") after every shot. He died in a hospital 45 minutes later.

Escobar, nicknamed The Gentleman for his clean style of play and calmness on the pitch, played for Atlético Nacional and Young Boys and made 51 appearances for Colombia. His funeral was attended by more than 120,000 people.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Randy Waldrum

    'Regrettable' - Super Falcons coach Waldrum apologize to Nigerian media

  • Arsenal fans give glory to Gabriel Jesus after 5-3 win against Nurnberg.

    'Thank you Jesus' - Reactions as Gabby scores 2 goals for Arsenal in debut against Nurnberg

  • The murder of Senzo Meyiwa shook the world, particularly the football scene, in 2014

    3 prominent footballers who have been assassinated

Recommended articles

'Regrettable' - Super Falcons coach Waldrum apologize to Nigerian media

'Regrettable' - Super Falcons coach Waldrum apologize to Nigerian media

'Thank you Jesus' - Reactions as Gabby scores 2 goals for Arsenal in debut against Nurnberg

'Thank you Jesus' - Reactions as Gabby scores 2 goals for Arsenal in debut against Nurnberg

3 prominent footballers who have been assassinated

3 prominent footballers who have been assassinated

Super Falcons: 'Negative' comment proves Randy Waldrum is out of his depth as Nigeria boss

Super Falcons: 'Negative' comment proves Randy Waldrum is out of his depth as Nigeria boss

Not Guilty: Former FIFA President Blatter, Platini freed following corruption trial

Not Guilty: Former FIFA President Blatter, Platini freed following corruption trial

Ronaldo models new Manchester United home jersey [Photos]

Ronaldo models new Manchester United home jersey [Photos]

Trending

Clubless Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali surprisingly rejects ₦9.9million salary

Kelechi Nwakali rejected an offer from FC Zurich

'Nigeria is blessed' - Mikel Obi boasts about his country

Mikel Obi boasts about Nigeria

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana
SUPER FALCONS

WAFCON 2022: Profiling Nigeria’s 25-woman squad to Morocco

Super Falcons' contingent to the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco