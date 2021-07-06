3 of the biggest clubs in Turkey are in a race to sign Henry Onyekuru

Onyekuru spent the second half of the 2020/2021 season with Galatasaray on loan from Monaco, his third stint with the Turkish giants.

Now certain to leave Monaco on a permanent basis, Galatasaray are lead the race to get him but are now being rivalled by their league rivals, reigning champions Besiktas and Fenerbahce.

The 24-year-old favours a return to Galatasaray where he feels at home but Turkish online news outlet Fanatik have reported Besiktas and Fenerbahce’s strong interest in the Super Eagles player with a fee of €4.3m quoted.

Instagram

The forward has fond memories of Galatasaray and would want to continue his career there, but interest from these other Turkish clubs could sway his head.

The Nigeria international scored 16 goals in his only entire season with Galatasaray and was instrumental for The Lions, who won the league and cup double in that season (2018/2019).

He returned for a loan half-season in January 2020 and scored one goal in 12 games.