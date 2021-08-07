3 Nigerians to watch out for during the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The race to finish in the top four and avoid the relegation zone will be as hot as ever.

Nigerians will not be in short supply during the intense 38 matchdays and Pulse takes a look at those aiming to make a statement once the ball gets rolling

Kelechi Iheanacho – Leicester City

After a sparkling senior debut season at Manchester City, the Under-17 World Cup champion failed to live up to the highs expected of him.

This followed him when the moved to West Midlands in 2017 and there was the concern Iheanacho might never be able to discover himself with every opportunity he was given.

He however proved doubters wrong by putting in a stellar performance during the second half of the 2020-21 season where he became a regular fixture in the Leicester team, scoring 12 goals, the most by any player in the English top-flight in 2021.

He became a trend on social media with the name ‘Senior Man Kelz’ and his teammate and fellow Nigerian Wilfred Ndidi jokingly asking him to cut soap in a series of short videos.

Iheanacho’s brilliance was however not enough for Leicester to seal a place in the top four, missing out at the death in back to back seasons. Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers will want to ensure such doesn’t happen for the third time in a row and should Iheanacho pick up from here he left off last term, Champions League football could finally come to the King Power Stadium for just the second time in their history.

Instagram

Frank Onyeka – Brentford

The relatively unknown Nigerian ended four seasons with Midtjylland to join the newly-promoted Bees this summer. While in Denmark, Onyeka made a good name for himself as a versatile and tenacious midfielder. From his tackling, interceptions, vision, intelligence, he is indeed a well-rounded player.

Brentford thus have in their armour a very good signing that will ensure their survival hopes remain intact come end of the season. Expect Onyeka to seize the limelight among Nigerians in the top-flight.

curated content

William Troost-Ekong – Watford

The Haarlem-born centre-back moved to Vicarage Road from Serie A side Udinese last summer and it had a mixed reaction from fans because he was leaving a top-flight side for a second tier outfit.

However, seeing Watford had relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2019-20 season, immediate return was a goal and this prospect excited Troost-Ekong.

He settled seamlessly in Hertfordshire, playing 32 times with Watford gaining automatic promotion. Watford is filled with a Nigerian contingent that includes Emmanuel Dennis, Oghenekaro Etebo, Isaac Success and Tom Dele-Bashiru. As they’ll all look to impress, they could be key to Xisco’s side avoiding the drop once again.

-----

Kunle is an avid writer with interest in topics on sports, politics and health. His articles have featured in Goal.com, Opera News and Vanguard News. He holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in International Relations and is an advocate for people living with Hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions.

Follow him on Twitter: @kfayiga

-----